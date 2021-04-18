Latest News
Foreign envoys trying to persuade Taliban to attend Turkey Conference
Sources from the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) said on Sunday that envoys from the United Nations, U.S, Turkey, and Qatar in Doha are trying to convince the Taliban to attend the upcoming Istanbul Conference.
Following the announcement that all foreign troops will be out of Afghanistan by September and not May 1 as per the US-Taliban agreement signed in February last year, the Taliban said it will not participate in any conference on Afghanistan’s future until there has been a full withdrawal of all foreign forces.
On Sunday, Hajji Din Mohammad, the deputy head of the HCNR said UN and US envoys “have no meeting with us [Afghan delegation], they have put in efforts to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table in Turkey.”
“Taliban believe that the Doha deal has been violated by the US and therefore, they will not participate in any meeting,” said Mawalwi Qalamuddin, a politician.
The HCNR meanwhile said that they are working to finalize their list of participants for the Istanbul Conference.
“Preparations have been made for the Istanbul Conference and the agenda will be finalized soon,” said Faridon Khawzon, a spokesman for the HCNR.
Analysts however believe that the opportunity for peace will be missed if the Taliban does not attend the Istanbul Conference.
“The Taliban and government should try their best to reach peace, and should not miss this opportunity,” said Aziz Maharaj, an international relations analyst.
The HCNR says that Afghan negotiators are in contact with the Taliban in Doha to discuss related issues about peace.
Mohammad Naeem, the group’s Qatar-based spokesman announced last week that the group would not attend the Turkey Conference until all troops had left.
“Until all foreign forces completely withdraw from our homeland, the Islamic Emirate will not participate in any conference that shall make decisions about Afghanistan,” Naeem tweeted.
Latest News
97 people wounded after train derails in Egypt
Ninety-seven people were injured on Sunday (April 18) when four train carriages derailed in Egypt’s Qalioubia province north of Cairo, the health ministry said in a statement.
Two security sources and local media reported that several people had been killed in the accident, but there was no official confirmation.
Officials did not respond immediately to requests for comment.
The train was heading from Cairo to the Nile Delta city of Mansoura and derailed at 13.54 local time (11:54 GMT), about 40 kilometres north of Cairo, Egyptian National Railways said in a short statement.
The cause of the accident is being investigated, it added.
More than 50 ambulances took the injured to three hospitals in the province, the health ministry said.
The derailing is the latest of several recent railway crashes in Egypt. At least 20 people were killed and nearly 200 were injured in March when two trains collided near Tahta, about 440 km (275 miles) south of Cairo.
Latest News
Eight family members killed during Tarawih prayers in Nangarhar
Eight members of a family were killed by unknown armed men during Tarawih prayers in eastern Nangarhar province, sources said Sunday.
According to the sources, the incident took place inside a mosque in the Saracha Alikhan area in PD9 of the provincial capital Jalalabad city on Saturday evening.
At least eight members of a family were killed and one more wounded in the shooting, sources added.
So far, the motives behind the attack are not cleared.
Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the provincial governor, however, stated that the incident happened due to personal dispute over land.
Khogyani added that police have begun investigations.
So far, no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Latest News
Afghan senators call for unity and talks in wake of troop pullout decision
The planned withdrawal of US troops and the Taliban’s perceived disinterest in the peace talks have raised concerns among members of Afghanistan’s Meshrano Jirga (Upper House of Parliament) who in turn called on Afghans to stand together and work for peace.
Speaker of the Meshrano Jirga, Fazal Hadi Muslimyar, called on all Afghans, and politicians to remain united during peace talks with the Taliban.
“All political sides should accelerate their efforts to preserve the republic system. Concerns should not exist regarding US troops’ withdrawal. They came for their reasons and are leaving,” said Muslimyar.
One senator, Muhammad Hanif Hanafi said on Sunday that terrorist groups are still present in the country and pose a threat.
“[US President Joe] Biden’s speech that they have achieved their goal in Afghanistan is false… Terrorists are present in Afghanistan,” said Hanafi.
“ANDSF provides 98 percent of security [in the country]; foreigners say that Al-Qaeda is defeated in Afghanistan, but they should review whether the Taliban have ties with Al-Qaeda or not,” said Anarkali Honaryar, another senator.
Some other senators, meanwhile, stated that an irresponsible withdrawal of troops will show the US up as having been defeated.
“Concerns over US troop withdrawal remain; the withdrawal shows the US has failed in the fight against international terrorists and it is a historical defeat to the US,” said Golalay Akbari, a Meshrano Jirga member.
Some senators meanwhile called on the Taliban to show that they are also Afghans by joining the peace talks process.
“Taliban should help solve Afghanistan’s problems via talks and prove that they are not servants of foreigners,” said senator Faisal Sama.
The senators also called on warring sides to put their personal grudges aside and to work for peace so as to avoid a civil war in Afghanistan.
