Foreign envoys meet Afghan journalists over targeted killings
Ambassadors and diplomats of the United States, Canada and European Union nations met with representatives of the Afghan media on Wednesday to discuss the current safety and security threats the sector faces.
The group of foreign diplomats emphasized the importance of preserving press freedom and protecting media workers.
Among the diplomats present were the Charge d’ Affairs of the US to Kabul, and the ambassadors of Canada, UK, France, Sweden, Denmark, and the European Union to Afghanistan’s ambassador.
The aim of the meeting was to discuss security strategies to help journalists “who are at risk right now.”
Following the meeting, US Chargé d’Affaires Ross Wilson stated in a series of tweets: “In light of the recent targeted attacks in Helmand, Ghazni, Jalalabad and Kabul that have silenced respected voices in the Afghan media, I met today with representatives of Afghan Journalists Safety Committee (AJSC), NAI, Ariana News, Tolo News, and the Killid Group as well as Kabul’s diplomatic corps.”
Wilson added that the US and partner missions wanted to hear directly from Afghanistan’s “extraordinary press and NGO leaders” about the threats their colleagues are facing.
“But more than this, we wanted to discuss strategies for security and for assisting reporters who are at risk right now,” he noted.
“I have said it before: we must preserve Press Freedom in Afghanistan as one of the most important gains of the past 19 years,” Wilson said.
“Media workers here demonstrate remarkable courage in ensuring transparency and accountability. We hear you and we support you,” the US diplomat pointed out.
The Afghan Journalists Safety Committee (AJSC) said it was extremely concerned about the number of targeted killings of Afghan journalists in recent months.
Najib Sharifi, from the AJSC stated: “We are concerned about the announcement that Afghanistan is among the five most dangerous countries to be a journalist; but this is not new; in recent years Afghanistan has been one of the most dangerous countries for journalists.”
Pakistan PM reiterates support to peace and stability in Afghanistan
Nisar Ahmed Faizi Ghoryani, Minister for Industry and Commerce met with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday and discussed the Afghan peace process and bilateral relations.
In the meeting, Imran Khan reiterated Pakistan’s “consistent support” to peace and stability in Afghanistan.
“Reiterating his conviction that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan, the Prime Minister emphasized the need for a negotiated political settlement,” Khan’s Office said in a statement.
Khan stressed the need for all sides to take measures for the reduction of violence leading to a ceasefire, the statement added.
He pointed out that peace in Afghanistan would be beneficial for the entire region by enhancing regional connectivity and providing new opportunities for economic cooperation.
“The Prime Minister mentioned the Trans-Afghan railway line project, “Mazar-e-Sharif – Kabul – Peshawar,” and highlighted Pakistan’s support to Uzbekistan’s efforts to secure financing for the project. In this regard, he mentioned that he had signed Joint Appeal Letter addressed to the Heads of various International Financial Institutions (IFIs) by Heads of State/Government of Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan,” the statement read.
According to the statement, the Afghan Commerce Minister conveyed the greetings of President Ashraf Ghani and highlighted the progress made on matters related to transit and bilateral trade.
Ghoryani appreciated the positive role played by Pakistan in facilitating the Afghan peace process and affirmed Afghanistan’s desire for enhanced trade and economic ties between the two countries.
This comes as an Afghan delegation led by Ghoryani is on a five-day visit to Pakistan for the 8th meeting of the Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Coordination Authority (APTTCA).
Iran to pay families of victims of downed Ukranian jet $150,000 each
The Legal Department of the Office of Iran’s President’s Office on Wednesday passed a bill to pay $150,000 to each of the bereaved families of the victims of the Ukrainian plane which was mistakenly shot down early this year.
According to IRNA, the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development has been instructed to arrange for the payment of $150,000 or its equivalent in euros to the families of each of the victims.
It said the damages resulting from the deaths of the victims should be paid without any discrimination based on nationality, citizenship and gender and according to the laws of the victims’ countries, IRNA reported.
On January 8, an Iranian air defense unit mistakenly shot down Flight 752 of the Ukrainian International Airlines shortly after take-off from Tehran en route to Kiev.
179 passengers and nine crew members were killed in the downing. The victims included 82 Iranians, 63 Iranian-Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, 10 Afghans, three Germans, and three British nationals.
The operator had mistaken the Boeing 737-800 with a cruise missile at a time when the air defense systems were at the highest level of alert following the United States’ earlier killing of prominent Iranian commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.
Chief peace negotiator says key topic in talks will be ceasefire
Afghanistan’s chief peace negotiator Masoom Stanekzai said on Wednesday that while he knows Afghans want a “quick result”, which is not possible, the focus will be on a ceasefire when talks resume.
Speaking at a gathering at the Institute for Peace Studies in Kabul, Stanekzai said: “We will go to the negotiations with a strong will.”
“Ending the war in Afghanistan is the demand of the people of the country,” he added.
This comes just days ahead of peace talks resuming in Doha between the Afghan republic’s team and the Taliban’s team.
“We know the people expect a quick result, but it’s a little difficult as it’s not just in our hands,” Stanekzai said.
“Security is very important for the people of Afghanistan, which includes a ceasefire, highway security and other issues,” he said adding that there is a difference of opinion over the governing system for the country going forward.
He stated however that one of the first issues to be raised by the Afghan republic’s team would be that of a ceasefire.
Farooq Majroh, a member of the peace negotiating team, also spoke at the event and said “for the past three months of negotiations we have shown a will for peace and stability in Afghanistan.”
Mohammad Natiqi, another team member said “after lots of discussions we convinced the religious scholars in Qatar, to declare Afghan war unjust.”
“The UN supports the system we currently have, not the one the Taliban are talking about. In the next round, we will defend our system,” he said.
Peace talks started on September 12 in Doha but soon hit a deadlock over the rules and procedures of talks going forward. However, in early December both sides were able to reach consensus on the issue.
They then took a three week break and are expected to resume talks on January 5.
