Foreign diplomats contract coronavirus as cases jump to 34 – Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: March 22, 2020)

Ten new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Afghanistan during the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Public Health said Sunday.

Addressing a press conference in Kabul, the Public Health Minister Ferozuddin Feroz said that ten people – including two foreign diplomats –were tested positive in the country.

Feroz did not provide further details about the two affected foreign diplomats.

The Health Minister said that blood samples of 220 possible infections in Kabul were taken for diagnosing, warning Kabul citizens to restrict movements and avoid crowds.

Meanwhile, Feroz urges the Afghan government to lock down the western Herat, where the first case of Covid-19 was detected, and impose a curfew in the province, aimed to tackle the rapid spread of Covid-19.

It brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan to 34 — Herat 18, Samangan 3, Kabul 2 (foreign diplomats), Zabul 2, Logar 2, Balkh 2, and Ghazni, Badghis, Kapisa, Daikundi and Kandahar 1 each.

According to the reports, confirmed coronavirus cases surged past 300,000 and more than 11000 others have died of the virus across the globe.