Latest News
Foreign allies decry ‘savage attacks’ on Afghan civilians
NATO allies and partners in Afghanistan on Monday issued a joint statement condemning the ongoing targeted attacks and assassinations of individuals involved in specific sectors of society.
This comes after almost daily killings of people who appear to have been singled out by insurgents to be assassinated.
Of the dozens of people killed in this way in the past few months are judicial officials and media representatives among others.
Even Afghanistan’s First Vice President Amrullah Saleh was targeted but survived the explosion which had singled out his convoy while he was on his way to work early one morning in September.
In Monday’s statement, the EU Delegation, diplomatic missions of the EU Member States, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Sweden, Australia, Canada, the NATO Mission to Afghanistan, Norway, the United Kingdom and the US Mission based in Kabul all stated they “strongly condemn the recent targeted and unlawful attacks on representatives of the media, religious leaders and groups, human rights defenders, students, civil society and civilians at large.”
The statement noted that “the Taliban and various terrorist organizations are responsible for the significant majority of civilian casualties in Afghanistan.”
“We consider these not only as savage attacks against Afghan blood, but as an attack on the very peace process in Afghanistan,” the statement read.
All parties to the statement also said they recognize the bravery of Afghanistan’s people, but that they are confident that these attacks will fail in their intent to silence the diversity of opinions.
“It has never mattered more for the people of Afghanistan to feel able to express themselves freely and provide their opinions on the peace talks, as well as engage in the process, to achieve an inclusive and sustainable peace.”
“Upholding the free flow of information and holding the perpetrators accountable will benefit everyone who wishes to live in a peaceful and democratic Afghanistan,” their statement read.
They said they honor all those in Afghanistan who work tirelessly to advance freedom of expression and freedom of the press.
They also specifically stated that the respective missions expect that all parties to the conflict will protect the freedom and the independence of the media and civil society in Afghanistan.
“We reaffirm our commitment to champion the freedom of all the Afghan people. We call for immediate compliance with international humanitarian law and international human rights law.
“To this end, we support the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in its efforts to investigate and prosecute those who are targeting these individuals with violence and immediately end the impunity of these killings.”
Latest News
Talks teams to meet Monday in Doha to continue agenda discussions
The Joint Committee of the Peace Negotiating Delegations of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban are scheduled to discuss the agenda for the third day on Monday, sources confirmed.
The parties to the talks have met now for two days in a row, Monday being the third, after last week’s breakthrough in the talks deadlock.
On Saturday and Sunday, the two sides discussed the path forward but have yet to determine the elements of the negotiation agenda.
Meanwhile, Naeem Wardak, a spokesman for the Taliban’s political office in Qatar, said the meetings were preliminary and that discussions around the agenda needed more time.
This comes after the two sides last week agreed to the procedures and rules on peace talks, following a drawn out deadlock after talks ground to a halt soon after the September 12 launch.
However, a breakthrough was reached last week following the intervention by a number of entities and governments including Qatar, Pakistan and the US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad.
Latest News
AGO officials state 28,000 cases probed in past nine months
Officials from the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) said Monday the office has investigated as many as 28,000 criminal cases in the past nine months.
The officials said most of these cases related to crimes relating to internal security, drug trafficking, and violence against women.
The officials said among the thousands of cases lodged with the AGO, 4,305 were drug trafficking cases; 2,088 were of violence against women; 2,329 criminal cases; 1,740 military and detection cases; 1,165 cases of violent assault; 1,650 murder cases; 336 kidnapping cases; 1,366 cases of assault causing injury; and 377 moral crimes, among others.
Meanwhile, there has been growing concerns among the public on the number of targeted killings and the high rate of abductions, especially of businessmen and their family members.
In line with this, AGO spokesman, Jamshid Rasouli stated: “At least 968 cases of abduction have been probed since 1395 Hijri Shamsi Calendar (2016), and more than 1,000 suspects have been prosecuted in connection with these cases.”
Latest News
Daikundi holds its first-ever all-female motorcycle rally
Supporting women’s rights and the 16-day campaign to end violence against women, ten female motorcyclists recently held the first all-women’s motorcycle rally in central Daikundi province.
In keeping with this year’s campaign theme “Orange the World: Fund, Respond, Prevent, Collect!” the women all wore orange scarves around their necks as they showed their support for the cause.
The rally took place in the provincial capital of Nili, and was organized jointly by the provincial government and Oxfam.
According to local officials the aim was for the women to take a stand against customs of suppressing women and to show they are capable of riding motorcycles and in doing so breaking down social taboos attached to it.
The female bikers meanwhile welcomed the initiative and called on families to allow their daughters to join motorcycle groups.
Last month the Afghan Ministry of Women’s Affairs said that violence against women in Afghanistan has increased in the past year.
Speaking at the launch of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and the launch of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign, the ministry said that 2,582 cases of violence against women have been reported to them in the past year.
They also said that in the past four months, 34 cases, including murders, have been reported to the ministry.
This comes after repeated calls by the Afghan government and the foreign community for women’s rights to be preserved and to be worked on.
Calls to preserve women’s rights in Afghanistan have been growing amid ongoing peace talks between the Afghan Republic and the Taliban in Doha. In line with this, research by UN Women and the Council on Foreign Relations said recently that when women participate in peace talks in a meaningful capacity, the resulting agreement is 64 percent less likely to fail and 35 percent more likely to last at least 15 years.
However, the research found that between 1990 and 2017, women made up only two percent of mediators, eight percent of negotiators, and five percent of witnesses and signatories in all major peace processes around the world.
Talks teams to meet Monday in Doha to continue agenda discussions
AGO officials state 28,000 cases probed in past nine months
Morning News Show Part 2: Students compete to solve global problems
Morning News Show Part 1: Government to focus crackdown on Daesh after deal with Taliban
Daikundi holds its first-ever all-female motorcycle rally
US Embassy issues Alert to all Americans in Kabul following rocket attack
Biden beats Trump to become next American president
Afghanistan ranked number 1 on Global Terrorism Index
Trump fires US Defense Secretary Mark Esper
Afghan woman shot and blinded for working ‘outside the house’
Morning News Show Part 2: Students compete to solve global problems
Morning News Show Part 1: Government to focus crackdown on Daesh after deal with Taliban
Exclusive interview with Ismail Khan, a member of the HCNR Leadership Committee
Sola: Second day of talks between government and Taliban peace teams
Pas Az Khabar: US reaffirm support to formation of High Council for National Reconciliation
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Finland pulls out two thirds of its troops in Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
First Afghan Female General Suhaila Siddiq Passes Away
-
Featured5 days ago
Doha talks breakthrough welcomed by government and foreign partners
-
Latest News4 days ago
US to keep two larger military bases in Afghanistan after drawdown
-
Featured5 days ago
Pompeo hails peace talks agreement as a ‘major milestone’
-
Business4 days ago
TAPI construction to start in Herat next year
-
Latest News3 days ago
Khalilzad meets with Turkish officials to discuss ongoing support
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghan MMA fighter stabbed to death in Kabul