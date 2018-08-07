Forces Under Siege by Taliban in Faryab

(Last Updated On: August 07, 2018 5:53 pm)

At least 27 Afghan forces have been surrounded by Taliban militants in Shirin Tagab district of Faryab province.

A security personnel reached by phone told Ariana News that 27 personnel of the Afghan National Civil Order Police (ANCOP) have been surrounded by Taliban insurgents in an area between Shirin Tagab and Dawlat Abad districts.

He added that they have no ammunition any more.

Soldiers expressed fear that they will be taken captive by Taliban if government fail to deploy reinforcement.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said that special forces have been deployed to the area and will soon launch a military operation.

Faryab is among the volatile provinces in north of Afghanistan where the insurgent group has a presence in some district of the province.