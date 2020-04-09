Football star Ronaldinho granted house arrest in Paraguay

(Last Updated On: April 9, 2020)

The former Brazilian Football star Ronaldinho has been placed on house arrest in Asuncion, the capital of Paraguay, the ESPN sports channel reported.

Ronaldinho, 40, and his brother, Roberto Assis were placed into house arrest at a hotel in downtown Asuncion after spending the past month in a Paraguayan jail for attempting to enter the country with an altered passport.

“Judge Gustavo Amarilla granted the motion after the fourth request to review the case from former Brazil and Barcelona star’s lawyer and a bail payment of $1.6 million,” the report said.

According to the reports, Paraguay’s appeals court last month rejected a request to release the pair, who were housed in a cellblock that also accommodated the former Paraguayan soccer federation chief and the ex-speaker of the lower house of parliament.

Ronaldinho, considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, was a star of Brazil’s 2002 World Cup win and played for European giants Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan, among others.