Featured
Football legend Maradona dies from heart attack
Diego Maradona has died from a heart attack less than a month after turning 60.
The Argentinian football legend died at home, his lawyer said, just three weeks after having surgery on a blood clot in his brain.
Maradona – known by millions around the world – won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986, after knocking England out of the tournament by scoring what is widely considered one of the greatest goals ever.
Regarded as one of the greatest players of all-time on the pitch, his life off the pitch was equally notorious – amid battles with drug and alcohol addiction.
Argentina’s president Alberto Fernandez decreed three days of mourning following Maradona’s death.
“You took us to the top of the world. You made us immensely happy. You were the greatest of all,” the Argentine leader tweeted.
“Thanks for having existed, Diego. We will miss you for a lifetime.”
Featured
Pakistan invites Afghan cricket team on official tour
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has invited Afghanistan’s national cricket team on an official tour for the first time, officials said Tuesday.
This historic move follows the recent visit to Kabul by Prime Minister Imran Khan – one of the game’s greatest players.
“We’ll try to look for a possible window for this tour – and if not 2021, we’ll definitely try to plan a series in 2022 season,” said PCB chief executive Wasim Khan.
“A cricket series between Pakistan and Afghanistan could be a harbinger of love and peace between the two countries,” he told AFP.
An Afghan national side toured Pakistan in May 2011 but they only played a second-string side and matches were not given first-class status.
The two countries have played only a single official one-day match and one Twenty20 international – both in the United Arab Emirates.
Featured
Taliban ignoring calls for reduction in violence: US envoy
Despite concerted efforts on the part of the United States to get the Taliban to reduce its levels of violence in the country, the group has failed to listen to calls from the US and in fact dislike being criticized.
Speaking virtually to the media on Monday, the US Chargé d’Affaires to Afghanistan Ross Wilson said the United States has not been able to convince the Taliban to scale down on violent attacks.
There has been a marked increase in violence by the Taliban since the signing of the US-Taliban deal in February in Doha.
In line with this, Wilson said: “We are deeply concerned about the Taliban’s [increase in] violence since February 29, it is not consistent with the terms that we believe we agreed upon with the Taliban.
“We have told the Taliban this very clearly and directly many times, they don’t like the criticism from us, they don’t like the implied criticism from the United Nations, from the EU from other international communities.
“I regret deeply that we have not yet had more success in and seeing or generally having resulting decrease in the level of violence of the very significant reduction that we believe was part of the deal in February and that has not materialized; certainly not that we have expected or that we would like to expect,” said Wilson.
Wilson added that he has also spoken to a number of media outlets to address challenges and threats against journalists and added that efforts are underway to find solutions.
“We strongly support free and independent media in this country; last week with media figures [we] talked about specific problem of assassinations, threats against journalists and how we in this country and other international firms can help to address that problem,” Wilson added.
Experts believe that the Taliban continue to use violence to gain points in peace talks.
Featured
Nine Australian soldiers commit suicide in just three weeks
Nine Australian soldiers have taken their own lives in just three weeks amid weeks of discussions and media coverage of alleged war crimes in Afghanistan, the Daily Mail reported.
The four-year inquiry uncovered a ‘shameful record’ of unlawful killings that took place outside the ‘heat of battle’.
An edited version of the report was released on Thursday after a four-year inquiry uncovered a “shameful record” of unlawful killings.
The Daily Mail reported that in the past three weeks one female and eight male soldiers, aged between early 20s and 50s, have taken their own lives.
According to the news report, so many soldiers taking their own lives in such a short space of time is believed to be unprecedented in recent Australian military history.
It is believed the stress of the inquiry – which uncovered evidence of 39 murders by Australian Special Forces – played a part in some of their suicides, the Daily Mail stated.
‘I think some of the media [reports of alleged war crimes] has been painting everyone with the same brush and people seem to have forgotten about innocence until proven guilty – and that adds additional stress,’ ex-infantry soldier and veterans’ mental health advocate Neil ‘Wally’ Wallace told The Advertiser.
However, the Mail reported that there is no suggestion the nine late ADF members had anything to do with the alleged war crimes documented in the report.
Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation said in reaction to the report: “There is no way to define this brutality. There is no way to explain what has happened. It is incomprehensible.”
“These are crimes against innocent people, and I was shocked. At the same time, the Australian government has come very clear with it – about what has happened.”
Human Rights Watch Australia director Elaine Pearson meanwhile told Al Jazeera that the Afghan victims deserve swift and independent justice for the “deliberate and cold-blooded killings”.
“Ultimately, if we’re talking about accountability, this should not just stop with the people who pulled the trigger and killed these people in Afghanistan,” she told the BBC.
“This is also about command responsibility and so I think that it’s very important that those who knew or who should have known are also held to account and are held criminally liable for these acts.”
Defense ministry airlifts Bamiyan victims to Kabul hospitals
UAE stops issuing visas to 13 countries
Three suspects arrested in connection with Bamiyan explosions
Football legend Maradona dies from heart attack
Corona: Covid-19 cross the world
US Embassy issues Alert to all Americans in Kabul following rocket attack
Rescue operations underway for Vietnam landslides victims
Heavy clashes in Kandahar after Taliban move in to take over districts
Journalist among three killed in IED explosion in Kabul
At least 26 dead in Greece and Turkey earthquake
Corona: Covid-19 cross the world
Sola: Mike Pompeo visits Qatar
Morning News Show: Mike Pompeo meets Afghan gov’t, Taliban negotiators in Doha
Exclusive interview with Atta Mohammad Noor, Chief Executive of Jamiat-e-Islami Political Party
Pas Az Khabar: Geneva Conference on Afghanistan to begin tomorrow
Trending
- Latest News4 days ago
Kabul residents start the day with two IED explosions
- Featured5 days ago
MoI confirms 23 rockets fired on Kabul, leaving eight dead
- Latest News4 days ago
Pompeo pushes for ceasefire during Doha meeting
- Latest News4 days ago
Sanjay Dutt’s new thriller weaves the story of an Afghan cricket academy
- Latest News1 day ago
More than 70 killed or wounded across Afghanistan in under 24 hours
- Featured3 days ago
Khalilzad welcomes Pakistan-Afghanistan agreement
- Featured3 days ago
NATO to decide in new year about leaving Afghanistan: Stoltenberg
- Latest News4 days ago
Torkham crossing closed for a few hours due to standoff between border guards