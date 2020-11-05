Latest News
Food security in peril as Afghan crisis continues to escalate
Second Vice President Sarwar Danish said Thursday that 13 million Afghans have no food security and of this eight million are facing serious hunger problems.
Speaking at a gathering to commemorate the 3rd anniversary of Afghanistan’s Food Security and Nutrition Agenda (AFSANA), Danish said that most of these people are villagers living in rural areas.
“The national budget should be based on reducing poverty and eradicating hunger,” said Danish.
Danish also said that all key government policies should be based on reducing poverty and eradicating hunger.
He said war, poverty, injustice, a lack of water, environmental degradation and hunger are other reasons for the serious food security problem in the country.
Acting minister of agriculture Anwarullhaq Ahadi also said providing enough food for Afghans is their main goal.
“Efforts are underway to become self-sufficient regarding food,” said Ahadi.
On the other hand, World Food Program (WFP) officials in Afghanistan said at the session that they have accelerated their efforts to establish food security and are committed to working with partners in order to eradicate hunger.
Based on statistics, 38 percent of the population in Afghanistan was living under the poverty line in 2014 when Ashraf Ghani became president. This figure increased to 55 percent in 2017 and in July this year Ghani said that 90 percent of the population is living below the poverty line.
As the global food security situation seems set to continue to decline and humanitarian needs increase, humanitarian agencies are increasingly struggling to access the funds necessary to provide nutritional aid to the most vulnerable.
Increasing hunger has meant that the WFP will need an additional US$4.9 billion on this year’s budget. As a result, the WFP has been forced to scale back operations, even in severely food insecure countries such as Yemen.
Six deaths, 121 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours: MoPH
Ministry of Public Health on Thursday said that in the past 24 hours at least six died and 36 others recovered of COVID-19 in the county.
The Ministry also reported 121 new cases of COVID-19 in the same period.
According to the ministry in the past 24 hours 356 people were tested in the country.
The total number of cases is now 41,935, the number of total recoveries is 34,440 and the number of total deaths is 1,554 in the country.
The new cases were reported in Nangarhar, Ghazni, Balkh, Kapisa, Nimroz, Baghlan, Takhar, Kabul, and Kandahar provinces.
Johns Hopkins University meanwhile said the total number of COVID-19 cases in the world is at 48,175,559.
Total recoveries are 31,938,785 and total deaths 1,226,444.
Dozens arrested in post US election day demonstrations
Dozens of Americans were arrested around the US on Wednesday night after protests broke out across the country on the night after presidential elections.
Police in Portland, in Oregon, arrested a number of people on Wednesday night and seized fireworks, hammers and a rifle after late night demonstrations.
This comes after Oregon Governor Kate Brown activated the state’s National Guard in response to “widespread violence” Wednesday night.
Portland Police said it arrested ten people in demonstrations after declaring riots in the city’s downtown area while the New York Police Department (NYPD) said it made about 50 arrests in protests that spread in the city late on Wednesday, Reuters reported.
“All of the gatherings that were declared riots were downtown. We have made 10 arrests”, a Portland Police spokesman told Reuters.
Demonstrators also took to the streets in other cities including Atlanta, Detroit, New York, and Oakland calling for votes to be counted unimpeded.
Reuters reported that local partners of Protect the Results – a coalition of more than 165 grassroots organizations, advocacy groups and labor unions – have organised over 100 events planned across the country between Wednesday and Saturday.
Afghan migrant ‘Gigolo’ jailed for scamming French women
A French court on Wednesday sentenced a 24-year-old Afghan man to an effective one-year in prison after finding him guilty of defrauding more than 20 women he met via online dating sites.
Khanagha Nabizadh, an Afghan living in France, used dating sites such as Tinder to woo women whom he then robbed, the Daily Mail reported.
Dubbed by police as “Gigolo 2.0”, Nabizadh not only robbed the women of their bank cards but also took photographs of their apartments and advertised them for rent on the internet.
According to French newspaper Dernières Nouvelles D’alsace, Nabizadh would then pose as the owner of the apartments and rent them out. He would take the money and then vanish.
During sentencing, Oliver Ruer, president of the Strasbourg Criminal Court, told Nabizadh “these people not only gave you money, made plans, but they found the door closed when they arrived with their furniture.”
Nabizadh was found guilty on about thirty counts of thefts and scams by the Strasbourg court and sentenced to two years in prison, one of which was suspended.
