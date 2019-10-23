FM Rabbani Resigns, Citing Parallel Structures

(Last Updated On: October 23, 2019)

Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani resigned from his post on Thursday.

In his resignation letter to President Ashraf Ghani, Rabbani said that the foreign ministry had been sidelined and that it was treated as a private NGO.

“The working environment in the National Unity Government was not desirable from the beginning of the government until the end of the government these days. During the term, I witnessed the creation of parallel structures and sidelining of those institutions that are the pillars of governments in all systems of the world. State institutions were treated as a private non-governmental organization,” the letter posted on Rabbani’s official Facebook page read.

Rabbani further said that it was intolerable to see the damage of governmental institutions anymore by those who claims to be state-builders.

Immediately, it was unknown if President Ashraf Ghani will accept his resignation.

Salahuddin Rabbani had tense relationship with the presidential palace during the last couple of years.

The presidential palace has not made a comment in this regard yet.