FM Rabbani Meets Russian Envoy to Kabul

(Last Updated On: April 01, 2018 8:49 pm)

Afghan Acting Foreign Minister, Salahuddin Rabbani met Russian ambassador to Kabul Alexander Mantetsky on Monday, exchanged views on range of issues including bilateral relations, regional cooperation, politics, economics and the peace process.

According to a statement by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Russia’s envoy hinted at the increase in the number of Russian Scholarships for Afghan students and stated that cooperation between Kabul and Moscow was highly important.

Foreign Minister Rabbani said Russia was an important regional and international player and a good friend of Afghanistan and expressed his desire to expand the relations between the two countries.

Appreciating, the increase in the Russian Scholarships for Afghan citizens, Rabbani said: “we believe in having friendly relations with all the countries in the region and the world.”