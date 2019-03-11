FM Rabbani Meets His German Counterpart in Kabul

(Last Updated On: March 11, 2019)

Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani has met with his German counterpart Heiko Maas in Kabul and discussed on a range of issues, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Welcoming the German Foreign Minister and his accompanying delegation, Foreign Minister Rabbani appreciated Germany’s assistance with Afghanistan.

On his turn, Mr. Maas expressed his assurance about Germany’s continued cooperation with Afghanistan and emphasized his country’s comprehensive support with Kabul.

“The two sides insisted on maintaining values and achievements of the past 18 years and called the sacrifices given by Afghanistan, Germany, and the international community in keeping these values unforgettable,” the statement said.

According to the statement, they also discussed peace negotiation, upcoming Afghan presidential elections, and bilateral agreements.