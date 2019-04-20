FM Rabbani Discusses Security, Economic Cooperation with Kyrgyz President

(Last Updated On: April 20, 2019)

Acting Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani met with Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov in Bishkek on Friday and discussed security issues in the region and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Friday that in this meeting Kyrgyz President mentioned Afghanistan as a very good friend of the Kyrgyz in the region and promised his country’s long-term cooperation for peace efforts and enhancing the human resources capacity in the country.

Rabbani also mentioned shared values between the two countries and called for the implementation of the CASA 1000 project and the construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan- Afghanistan Railway project, the statement said.

“We are grateful that Kyrgyzstan supports the positions of Afghanistan within the framework of international organizations. You can be sure that Afghanistan will always support the positions of the Kyrgyz Republic,” Rabbani said.

Meanwhile, the Kyrgyz leader said that Rabbani’s first visit to Bishkek will strengthen the Kyrgyz-Afghan co-operation, the Kyrgyz President’s Office said in a statement.

At the meantime, acting Foreign Minister also met with the Afghan students who are studying in various institutions in the Kyrgyz.

“I hope our dear students who are busy pursuing knowledge in various disciplines, shine well in the educational institutions of this country and have their Homeland in mind to be able to serve their people one day,” Rabbani said.