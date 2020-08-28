FM Atmar headed to Uzbekistan to discuss enhancing bilateral ties

(Last Updated On: August 28, 2020)

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Haneef Atmar headed for a two-day visit to Uzbekistan to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation.

Atmar left Kabul for Tashkent on Friday morning, the MoFA said in a tweet.

د بهرنیو چارو سرپرست وزیر‌ محمد حنیف اتمر، او ورسره لوړ پوړی دولتي پلاوی نن سهار د دوه اړخیزو اړیکو او همکارییو د پراختیا په موخه ازبیکستان هیواد ته ورسیده. په دې سفر کې به د بهرنیو چارو وزیر له خپل سیال، د ازبکستان له صدراعظم او د هغه له معاون سره لیدنې ولري. https://t.co/yNK3drsTkx pic.twitter.com/dF8b3ZHM4z — MFA Afghanistan 🇦🇫 (@mfa_afghanistan) August 28, 2020

The Acting Foreign Minister is expected to meet his Uzbek counterpart, Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of the country.

In a statement on Thursday, the MoFA said that Atmar’s visit is scheduled upon a formal invitation by Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Omarakov Sardar Oktomovich.

The statement said that the Afghan and Uzbek officials would discuss a wide range of issues including, “transportation, transit, investment, trade, energy and the signing of a ten-year electricity transmission contract.”

According to the statement, Chief of Staff Presidential Ghani’s office Mohammad Shakir Kargar, Acting Minister of Transport Mohammad Yamma Shams, Acting Deputy Minister for Industry and Commerce Abdul Karim Malikyar, Chief Executive of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat Ahmad Dawood Noorzai, and Abdul Bari Sediqi, head of the Afghanistan Railway Authority will accompany Atmar on this trip.