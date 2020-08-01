Featured
Florida battles double duel as COVID deaths spike and hurricane approaches
As the US state of Florida continued to battle record numbers of Coronavirus deaths on Friday, a state of emergency was imposed in all counties along its east coast as Hurricane Isaias barreled towards them.
According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Isaias will drench Florida’s Atlantic coast this weekend after passing over the Bahamas. The center warned of dangerous storm surge, flooding and high winds.
NPR reported that governor Ron DeSantis signed an order Friday declaring “a state of emergency in every coastal county of Florida’s east coast, from Miami-Dade to Nassau counties.”
The storm could begin affecting South Florida “as early as late tonight into tomorrow morning, with the potential to increase in strength to Category 2 [hurricane],” DeSantis said at a news conference shortly before noon Friday.
Safety concerns about the storm prompted the Florida Division of Emergency Management to initially shut down all state-supported COVID-19 testing sites.
But that has since changed and on Friday DeSantis said only testing sites on the state’s eastern coast will be closed.
This comes as Florida and California, two of the most populous US states, reported record increases in COVID-19 deaths on Friday, according to a Reuters tally.
Florida reported 257 deaths and California 208 fatalities.
Reuters reported that for Florida this is the fourth day in a row with a record rise in deaths and for California the second this week.
Overall in the United States, deaths have increased by over 25,000 in July to 153,000 total lives lost since the pandemic started.
California became the first US state to have over half a million cases on Friday. Florida is in second place with over 470,000 infections.
California’s death toll rose to over 9,200, the third-highest in the country behind New York and New Jersey. Florida ranks eighth with nearly 7,000 deaths.
California and Florida are among 19 states that saw cases more than double in July.
Florida had over 311,000 new cases in July, more than triple the 96,000 new cases it reported in June. The state also recorded over 3,400 deaths in July compared with about 1,000 the prior month.
Florida reported record one-day increases in cases three times during the month, with the highest on July 12, at 15,300 new cases in a single day.
California had over 260,000 new cases in July with a record one-day increase of 12,120 on July 22.
Nationally, deaths are rising at their fastest rate since early June and one person in the United States died about every minute from COVID-19 on Wednesday, the day with the largest increase in deaths so far this week.
US records a COVID-19 death every minute as total surpasses 150,000
One person in the United States died about every minute from COVID-19 on Wednesday as the national death toll surpassed 150,000, the highest in the world.
The United States recorded 1,461 new deaths on Wednesday, the highest one-day increase since 1,484 on May 27, according to a Reuters tally.
US coronavirus deaths are rising at their fastest rate in two months and have increased by 10,000 in the past 11 days.
Nationally, COVID-19 deaths have risen for three weeks in a row while the number of new cases week-over-week recently fell for the first time since June.
A spike in infections in Arizona, California, Florida and Texas this month has overwhelmed hospitals.
The rise has forced states to make a U-turn on reopening economies that were restricted by lockdowns in March and April to slow the spread of the virus.
Texas leads the nation with nearly 4,300 deaths so far this month, followed by Florida with 2,900 and California, the most populous state, with 2,700.
The Texas figure includes a backlog of hundreds of deaths after the state changed the way it counted COVID-19 fatalities.
While deaths have rapidly risen in July in these three states, New York and New Jersey still lead the nation in total lives lost and for deaths per capita, according to a Reuters tally.
Of the 20 countries with the biggest outbreaks, the United States ranks sixth for deaths per capita, at 45 fatalities per 100,000 people. It is exceeded by the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Peru and Chile.
Afghan-German flood wall partnership will directly benefit 30,000 Baghlan residents
The German government this week facilitated the signing of a contract for the construction of a flood protection wall in Baghlan province in order to safeguard the lives of Pul-e Khumri city residents.
On Tuesday, Baghlan’s Provincial Governor Taj Mohammad Jahid and the Director of Lower Kunduz River Basin Agency (LKRBA) signed the contract for the flood protection wall.
The Afghan-German Cooperation’s Regional Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) will support the project’s technical implementation together with LKRBA and finance the project at a total cost of about AFN 67.7 million.
At the signing ceremony, Jahid, stated: “I express my thanks to the German government for funding this project. It will positively impact this area in the long term.”
Recently, flooding heavily eroded the Baladori Intake on the Lower Kunduz River, affecting the livelihoods of 30,000 residents along the Baladori Canal and in the Pul-i Khumri city centre.
Several buildings close to the riverbank were destroyed especially as existing flood protection measures are in poor condition.
According to the German Cooperation with Afghanistan website, the project was initiated by the LKRBA in 2016 to mitigate the risks of flooding.
The next step involved the Provincial Development Council (PDC) which prioritized the project in its development plan and now, construction work is expected to begin within two months.
The Provincial Director of Baghlan River Basin Agency, Asifullah Rahimi, explained: “With this important project’s implementation, many houses and community lands will be protected from flooding. Also, the intake of Baladori Canal will be strengthened to supply more water for about 400 ha (2,000 jeribs) of agricultural land.”
In addition to construction work, RIDF will offer on-the-job training, remote coaching and mentoring sessions for the engineers and managers working on the project.
“The aim is to develop the department’s capacities to design, construct and maintain similar infrastructure projects independently in the future,” the RIDF statement read.
The KfW Development Bank implements the Regional Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) program on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).
RIDF aims to improve the living conditions in northern Afghanistan by providing basic infrastructure and empowering administration and citizen groups to plan, implement and operate infrastructure projects.
Infrastructure measures include the construction of roads, irrigation canals, flood protection walls, and schools as well as the development of the power grid.
Taliban expected to release last of govt prisoners ahead of Eid
Suheil Shaheen, spokesman for the Taliban’s political office in Doha, said on Wednesday night that the group would release the remaining prisoners before Eid al-Adha.
In a statement on Twitter, Shaheen said: “Today, a total of 28 soldiers and policemen of the Kabul Administration were released from prisons of the Islamic Emirate in Baghlan and Logar provinces. They were sent to their families after having received financial help for transportation fare.”
He then called on the Afghan government to reciprocate by releasing the remainder of the 5,000 Taliban prisoners, as per the US-Taliban agreement signed earlier this year in Doha.
Shaheen also stated that this should be “according to the list already provided in order to pave the way for the inception of intra-Afghan negotiations.”
He said that the group’s decision to release the remaining prisoners in their custody was “a goodwill gesture” ahead of the Eid holidays.
So far, the prisoner swap issue has been seen as an obstacle in the way of much hoped for intra-Afghan talks.
However, President Ashraf Ghani said earlier this week while addressing the fourth Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) in Kabul that to demonstrate the government’s commitment to peace, they would soon complete the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners.
Ghani said that “with this action we look forward to the start of direct negotiations with the Taliban in a week’s time.”
He also called on the Taliban to join the government at the negotiating table and to call for a “permanent and comprehensive ceasefire.”
A “commitment to a ceasefire during the coming Eid will be an indication of things to come,” he added.
Within hours of Ghani having said this, the Taliban issued their statement on Twitter announcing the three-day ceasefire over Eid al-Adha.
Soon after, government announced it would reciprocate and also called a truce over Eid.
