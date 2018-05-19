Flash Floods Kill 8, Destroy Over 300 Residential Houses in Balkh

(Last Updated On: May 19, 2018 2:52 pm)

As many as eight people have been killed and 337 residential houses destroyed in flash floods in northern Baghlan province, local officials said Saturday.

Shujauddin Shuja, provincial deputy governor said that based on their initial estimation, six districts in the province have been effected by floods including two villages in Khulm district that have been completed destroyed.

According to Shuja, 60 homes have been completely destroyed in Paikandara villages of Shulgara district.

Residents of Ismail Khan villages in Khulm said that the number of floods-effected families have been reached to 1000 in the district.

The provincial national disaster management authority, figures show that the floods have destroyed at least 337 residential houses and drowned thousands of acres of lands in Khulm and Shulgara districts.

According to the authority, the rescue teams have been dispatched to help the flood-effected people in the province.