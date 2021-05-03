Latest News
Flash floods kill 3 amid weather warning
At least three people have died in flash floods in northern Samangan province, local officials said Monday.
Abdul Munir Rahimi, a spokesman for Samangan police, told Ariana News that flash floods swept through Shabashak village in Dara Soaf Bala district of the province on Sunday night.
The flood left three people – including a woman – dead and caused substantial financial losses to residents, Rahimi said.
“Thirty cattle were killed, and seven vehicles, agricultural lands, and 300 tons of coal were destroyed in the flash floods,” Rahimi added.
This comes as Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority (ACAA) this week warned of the possibility of rain and flash flood in Badghis, Ghor, Faryab, Sar-e-Pul, Balkh, Samangan,
Baghlan, Panjsher, Bamyan, Maidan Wardak, Logar, Paktia, Ghazni, Daikundi, Uruzgan, Paktika, and Nuristan provinces.
“The amount of rainfall (expected) is between 10 up to 25 mm in different areas,” the organization said.
Latest News
Khalilzad meets with Ghani and Abdullah to discuss peace process
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) Chairman Abdullah Abdullah Monday to discuss the Afghan peace process.
The Presidential Palace (Arg) said in a statement that Khalilzad briefed Ghani on the latest progress in the peace process.
In his meeting with Khalilzad, Ghani stated that the Afghan peace process should be adjusted based on new realities as foreign troops started to withdraw from Afghanistan, the statement said.
“Based on the beginning of the new season of relations (between Afghanistan and US) after the announcement of the withdrawal of international troops from Afghanistan, President Ghani stressed the need to update the peace process with new realities,” the statement said.
Ghani stated that peace is “urgent” for the government and people of Afghanistan, but “the process must be in line with the new realities of Afghanistan.”
Khalilzad, meanwhile, met with Abdullah on Monday afternoon and discussed a new chapter of mutual cooperation between Afghanistan and the international community, the HCNR said in a statement.
Highlighting the need for regional and international consensus for the Afghan peace process, Khalilzad stated that the US will “use its influence to establish and maintain that consensus.”
According to the statement, Abdullah mentioned the Taliban as the main obstacle for achieving peace.
Abdullah emphasized that the existing opportunity should be used to achieve peace in the country.
Latest News
Hillary Clinton warns of ‘huge consequences’ once troops withdraw
Hillary Clinton has for the first time publicly voiced her disapproval with US President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan.
In an interview with CNN on Sunday night, Clinton said the US should be prepared for “two huge consequences”.
The first, she said, is a collapse of the Afghan government and Taliban takeover, and the second would be an outpouring of refugees should civil war break out.
Her comments came just a day after the US officially launched its final withdrawal of about 2,500 troops from Afghanistan.
CNN also reported that Clinton reportedly appeared before Congress on Friday to warn against the withdrawal.
Clinton, the former US secretary of state, voiced her concerns to CNN a day after the US formally passed control of Camp Antonik in the southern Helmand province to Afghan forces on Saturday.
But explaining the two consequences she foresaw to CNN, Clinton said: “One, the potential collapse of the Afghan government and a takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban, probably with a resumption of civil war in certain parts of the country, but a largely Taliban-run government at some point in the not-too-distant future.
“How do we help and protect the many, many thousands of Afghans who worked with the United States and NATO, who worked with American and other NATO-connected contractors who stood up and spoke out for women’s rights and human rights,” she asked.
“I hope that the administration in concert with the Congress will have a very large visa program and will begin immediately to try to provide that channel for so many Afghans to utilize so that they are not left in danger.
“There will also be, I fear, a huge refugee outflow. And of course, the second big set of problems revolves around a resumption of activities by global terrorist groups, most particularly al-Qaeda and the Islamic State (Daesh).”
She said: “It’s one thing to pull out troops that have been supporting security in Afghanistan, supporting the Afghan military, leaving it pretty much to fend for itself, but we can’t afford to walk away from the consequences of that decision.”
As secretary of state in the Obama administration, Clinton supported a surge of 30,000 US troops to Afghanistan to counter gains made in the country by the Taliban.
Clinton was also a fierce supporter of regime change in Libya.
Rice was the chief foreign policy adviser to Bush, and the architect of the American “war on terror” after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Latest News
US prepared for every scenario in Afghanistan: Blinken
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that the US is prepared for every scenario in Afghanistan.
Speaking to CBS News he said when asked if the US was prepared for the worst case scenario in Afghanistan – the failure of the US-backed government and take over by Taliban – Blinken said: “We have to be prepared for every scenario, and there are a range of them.
“And we’re looking at this – in a very clear-eyed way. But we’ve been engaged in Afghanistan for 20 years, and we sometimes forget why we went there in the first place, and that was to deal with the people who attacked us on 9/11. And we did,” Blinken responded.
Blinken also said that bringing American troops home does not mean giving up on Afghanistan as Washington will continue to support Afghanistan.
“Just because our troops are coming home doesn’t mean we’re leaving. We’re not. Our embassy’s staying, the support that we’re giving to Afghanistan when it comes to – economic support, development, humanitarian, that remains. And not only from us, from partners and allies,” he added.
This comes as the US-led NATO forces on Saturday, May 1, officially began withdrawing from Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, when Blinken was asked about the closure of Guantanamo Bay, he said:” We believe that it should be, that’s certainly a goal, but it’s something that we’ll bring some focus to in the months ahead.”
