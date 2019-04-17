Flash Floods Kill 235 People, Destroy 15000 Homes in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: April 17, 2019)

At least 235 people have died and more than 15,000 houses destroyed due to flash floods in Afghanistan, an official said on Wednesday.

“235 people are dead, 38 people are missing, and 294 are injured. 15153 houses are totally damaged,” said Reshad Aziz, an official in Afghanistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA).

According to the official, nearly two thousand houses are partially damaged and more than ten thousand animals have been killed in the recent floods across the country.

The government has aided more than 30,000 flood affected families, Aziz further said.

However, the victims say they have not received any support from the government.

“We don’t have a blanket to wear at night. We have escaped from our homes,” said Shams-ul Rahman, a resident of Parwan province.

“We lost everything. How the government aids help us,” said Abdul Rahman, a resident of Sar-e Pol province.

Annually, heavy rainfalls leading to flash floods affect thousands of people across the country.