Flash flood warning in place as weather system moves across Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: November 15, 2020)

With a mixture of rain and snow falling across some central and eastern provinces in Afghanistan, including Kabul, the Afghanistan Meteorological Department’s flash flood warning remains in place.

Issued on Saturday, the weather services said snow and rain, with the possibility of flash floods, can be expected in Kabul, Baghlan, Nuristan, Kunar, Nangarhar, Ghazni, Lafghman, Panjshir, Kapisa. Parwan, Maidan Wardak, Daykundi, Paktika, and Logar provinces.

The weather services said that up to 20mm of rain and up to 25cm of snow could fall in some parts of these provinces.

Kabul meanwhile woke up Sunday morning to heavy snowfall in some parts of the city – which started on Saturday.

This was widely welcomed by residents who took to social media posting photos and videos.

Many residents also quoted the famous Afghan proverb which states: “Let Kabul be without Gold, But not without Snow”.

Temperatures meanwhile in Kabul on Sunday are expected to reach a high of only 5 degrees centigrade and a low on Sunday night of -6 degrees.

While the weather will clear up in the next few days, temperatures, especially at night are expected to remain well below zero.

Next week there is however a chance of more snow for Kabul and surrounding areas.