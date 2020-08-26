Latest News
Flash flood death toll rises to almost 100 as rescue work continues
Close to 100 people have died and more than 150 were injured in devastating flash floods that swept through Parwan’s provincial capital Charikar in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
As teams of search and rescue workers continue to dig through rubble in the hopes of finding survivors, officials said operations could last for days as there were many areas that still needed to be searched.
Over 300 homes were also destroyed in the floods and widespread damage was done to roads.
Some victims have been taken in by relatives but many are being provided with temporary shelter at local schools.
Aid packages are also being distributed to the victims which the Afghan National Army is distributing.
Earlier in the day Asadullah Khalid, acting minister of defense, visited Parwan to assess the damage and assured residents that Afghan National Army would do everything it could to help.
Officials said government has also approved emergency relief funds for victims of 15 million AFN.
Abdullah discusses peace process with Pakistan’s PM
Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah spoke with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan on the phone Wednesday to discuss the Afghan peace process and the importance of Pakistan’s support.
According to a statement issued by Abdullah’s office, Khan reaffirmed his support to the Afghan peace process and said he hopes intra-Afghan negotiations start soon so as to “end the current crisis in the country.”
Khan noted that peace in Afghanistan meant peace and stability in Pakistan and that peace would boost regional cooperation.
“There is a remarkable opportunity for peace in Afghanistan and we must seize this opportunity to achieve peace,” Abdullah told Khan.
Abdullah also highlighted the importance of regional consensus and Pakistan’s collaboration for bringing peace in Afghanistan.
“Both sides reiterated that a reduction in violence could create an environment for negotiations between the two sides (government and Taliban),” read the statement.
Khan meanwhile invited Abdullah to visit Islamabad, a statement issued by Abdullah’s office said.
The discussion between the two coincided with a trip by a Taliban delegation, led by the group’s deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, to Pakistan.
On Tuesday, the Qatar-based group, met with Foreign Minister Mahmood Qureshi and discussed issues around the peace process.
In the meeting, Qureshi emphasized that “there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and that a political settlement was the only way forward.”
The “Foreign Minister underlined that this historic opportunity must be seized by the Afghan stakeholders to secure an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive negotiated political solution,” a statement issued by Qureshi’s office said.
Qureshi also reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful, stable, united, democratic, and prosperous Afghanistan and emphasized the need for the implementation of the US-Taliban agreement signed in Doha in February so as to pave the way for the immediate start of intra-Afghan negotiations.
“The Foreign Minister also cautioned against ‘spoilers’ who did not wish to see the return of peace in the region,” the statement read.
In addition to discussions around peace, Qureshi also highlighted the importance of Pakistan-Afghanistan ties based on amity, shared history, and geography and reaffirmed Pakistan’s abiding solidarity with the people of Afghanistan.
He urged the international community to enhance its engagement for reconstruction and economic development of Afghanistan.
NATO chief says peace process showing ‘some encouraging progress’
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday afternoon that the organization remains committed to its presence in Afghanistan as its “the best way to support the peace efforts.”
Addressing journalists ahead of a two-day European Union Defense Ministers meeting in Brussels, Stoltenberg said: “We will address missions and operations. I will update the ministers on NATO’s presence in Afghanistan.
“We stay committed to our presence there because we believe that’s the best way to support the peace efforts and we see some encouraging progress” on the start of intra-Afghan negotiations.
He also said he would update the ministers on NATO’s work on how to step up the organization’s presence in Iraq.
“Training local forces, training Iraqi security forces, building local capacity is the best way to prevent that ISIS is able to return, and both in Afghanistan and Iraq, NATO and the European Union are working very closely together, and we are now stepping up our efforts in Iraq.”
This comes after NATO said earlier this month that an Afghan-owned and led peace process aimed at finding a political resolution that ends decades of conflict is the only way to deliver sustainable peace to the Afghan people and to ensure Afghanistan’s long-term security and stability.
At the same time, the organization called on all sides to rapidly resolve the remaining issues still preventing the start of inclusive intra-Afghan negotiations.
NATO also stated that the current level of violence – driven especially by Taliban attacks against Afghan National Defense and Security Forces – remains unacceptably high, causing instability and undermining confidence in the peace process.
