Five Taliban Militants Killed By Their Own Bomb in Ghazni

(Last Updated On: December 27, 2018)

Five Taliban militants have been killed in a premature explosion in Ghazni province, police said on Thursday.

The provincial police said in a statement that the militants had plotted to attack Deh Yak district, but their explosives-packed vehicle went off before they could reach to the target.

According to the statement, five Taliban insurgents were killed as a result of the explosion.

Taliban has not made a comment about the incident yet.