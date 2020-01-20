Breaking News

Five students die after school building collapses

Five female students lost their lives after the roof of a private religious school – madrasa – collapsed in the city of southern Kandahar province, says a local official.

Nazar Mohammad Samimi, the spokesman for the provincial education directorate, told Ariana News that the incident took place in Kandar city, Monday morning.

He added that some 8 other students were injured.

The provincial public health officials, however, say that they have received only 4 dead bodies related to the incident.

The reason behind the collapse is unknown.

