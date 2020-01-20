Five students die after school building collapses

Five female students lost their lives after the roof of a private religious school – madrasa – collapsed in the city of southern Kandahar province, says a local official.
Nazar Mohammad Samimi, the spokesman for the provincial education directorate, told Ariana News that the incident took place in Kandar city, Monday morning.
He added that some 8 other students were injured.
The provincial public health officials, however, say that they have received only 4 dead bodies related to the incident.
The reason behind the collapse is unknown.