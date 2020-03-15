Five new cases of coronavirus – Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: March 15, 2020)

The Ministry of Public Health confirmed that five new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Afghanistan.

According to the Ministry, four new positive cases were recorded in western Herat province – where the case was detected – and one infection was registered in central Daikundi province.

It brings the total number of affected people to 16 including 10 in Herat, three in Samangan, one in Balkh, one in Kapisa and one in Daikundi provinces.

It comes as the Afghan government canceled the Nowroz Festival, Persian New Year, banned all sporting events including Buzkashi league and all educational institutions, private and service, would also remain closed until 17th April 2 020.