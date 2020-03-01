Five nations to facilitate the Intra-Afghan dialogue

(Last Updated On: March 1, 2020)

A group consists of five countries has been formed to facilitate the intra-Afghan dialogue

The group is comprised of Germany, Norway, Uzbekistan, Qatar, and Indonesia.

According to the U.S-Taliban agreement which was signed by the two sides on Saturday in Qatar, the intra-Afghan talks is will be started on 10th March.

The Taliban demanded the release of up to 5000 of its prisoners in exchange for 1000 Afghan forces who are in the Taliban’s captivity.

However, President Ghani said Sunday that Afghanistan has no commitment to release the prisoners and Taliban demands cannot be considered as a pre-condition for the talks.

Mark Pusel, German Special Envoy for Afghanistan this told Ariana News that his country is ready to host the process.

Meanwhile, the two sides are expected to discuss the ceasefire and the formation of the future government.

It comes as the Taliban frequently denied to sit in direct talks with the Afghan government, but it seems the Taliban has shown flexibility to sit around the negotiation table with all laterals in the next ten days.