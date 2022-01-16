Five million Afghans fell victim to drugs in the past 20 years: Deputy PM

(Last Updated On: January 16, 2022)

Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials said Sunday that five million Afghans have become addicted to drugs in the past 20 years but that these addicts will be provided with treatment.

Speaking at an event in Kabul on Saturday, Abdul Salam Hanafi, deputy prime minister of Afghanistan said: “We have seen that nothing was done for Afghanistan during the occupation period, however, our youths are addicts and social problems increased.”

Meanwhile, the minister of information and culture of IEA, Khairullah Khairkhwa said that in addition to sanctions, some foreign countries launched propaganda campaigns against the IEA after their defeat.

“Experience has shown that countries which faced sanctions, built their own countries. We will solve the current problems,” said Khairkhwa.

IEA officials also welcomed humanitarian assistance being provided by the international community but reiterated that they would not accept conditions based assistance.

Officials also called on the people to accelerate their efforts to improve the current economic, social and health crisis