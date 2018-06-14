Five Members of Single Family Killed in A Mine Explosion in Ghazni

(Last Updated On: June 14, 2018 2:53 pm)

An explosion has targeted a residential house in Malistan district of central Ghazni province, killing five members of one family.

Confirming the blast, the district governor Zamen Ali Hedayat said that the incident took place on Wednesday afternoon in Jaka area of Malistan district.

Hedayat said that the mine was carry out inside the house by the head of the family, adding that the motive behind the incident is not cleared yet.

According to the official, two men and three women of the family were killed as result of the explosion.

Ghazni is among relatively restive provinces of Afghanistan, where the militant groups including the Taliban are actively operating in its number of remote areas.

The Taliban often carrying out coordinate attacks in the province. More recently, the group has detonated a humvee packed with explosives at entrance gate of Muqr district in the province, killing five people including district governor and wounding 26 others.