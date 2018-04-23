Five Members of One Family Killed in Kabul’s Sunday Bombing

(Last Updated On: April 23, 2018 6:23 pm)

Five members of a single family were among the victims of Sunday’s deadly suicide attack at a population registration center in Kabul that left at least 57 people dead, all civilians.

Mohammad Jawad Qaseemi, a father, and brother who left behind six children after the Islamic State-claimed attack outside a voter registration center in Dasht-e-Archi area, Kabul’s Police District 6.

The 38-year-old Qaseemi went to the center with four of his family members to get national Identity card (Tazkira) in order to be eligible for voting in upcoming parliamentary and district council elections which are due to be held on October 20 this year.

“He went there [the targeted area] to get Tazkira before being martyred,” the grieving brother of Qaseemi said, following the incident that also left 112 people injured.

“A bride, two daughters, and five other women are now in coma at the Emergency hospital,” Mohammad Aiwaz, one of the relatives of Qaseemi said.

It was the deadliest attack in the capital since about 100 people were killed in January by an explosive packed-ambulance, and it came after repeated warnings that militants could try to disrupt the election process.

According to U.N. report, more than 750 people have been killed or maimed in suicide attacks by militant groups in Afghanistan from January 1 to March 31 this year.