5 Family Members of Taliban Commander Killed in Own Explosion

At least five family members of a Taliban commander were killed after a house explosion in Posht Koh district of Herat province on Wednesday, local officials confirmed.

The spokesman of Herat governor, Jilani Farhad said, “The explosion took place during the transfer of unexploded mines and ammunition in Kah village Posht Koh district and five people including one woman were killed and two others were wounded.”

Farhad added that the victims of the incident were the family members of a Taliban commander named Mullah Nematullah known as Afzali.

Reports suggest that the Mullah Nematullah intends to transfer the ammunition to another location to organize and carry out attacks on Election Day.