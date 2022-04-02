Herat
Five killed in twin blasts in Herat
At least five people were killed in two explosions in Afghanistan’s western province of Herat on Friday evening, security sources said.
The blasts happened around 6:00pm in District 12 of the provincial capital Herat.
Twenty two others were wounded in the explosions which took place in a playground where youths were playing.
The cause of the blasts remains unclear.
Herat
Former district police chief in Ghor gunned down
Habib-u-Rahman Malikzada, former police chief of Tiora district of Ghor province was gun downed by unknown assailants in western Herat province on Tuesday, relatives of the deceased said.
According to his relatives, Malikzada was shot close to the entrance of his house in PD1 of Herat city on Tuesday morning.
Sabir Herawi, a spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Intelligence, has confirmed the incident, stating that the culprits fled the area after attacking Malikzada.
So far, no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Herat
At least seven killed in Herat explosion
A car bomb detonated in western Herat province on Saturday evening, killing at least seven people, sources said.
Herat police headquarters said in a statement that a vehicle carrying explosives detonated in the Haji Abbas area in PD12 of Herat city at 6:50 this evening.
Police said an investigation had been started into the incident.
Herat Intelligence officials said a magnetic IED was attached to a vehicle which resulted in the explosion.
The security officials did not provide details about the casualties.
Arif Jalali, Head of Herat Hospital, stated that seven dead bodies, including four women and three men, and nine wounded people – including five women and four men – have been taken to the hospital.
Immediately, no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Herat
IEA arrests four people on charges of exploiting ancient sites
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials in Badghis have arrested four people on charges of exploiting ancient sites.
Mawolavi Baz Mohammad Sarwari, the IEA’s cultural director in Badghis, said the men were captured on Wednesday afternoon in the Ab Kamari district of the province while digging ancient sites.
Sarwari said that the detainees were local residents and that they had been digging for artifacts illegally.
Meanwhile, last week, five people were arrested while digging for antiquities in the Qadis district of the province.
The detainees are currently under investigation.
Bajwa, Khalilzad discuss Afghanistan, regional stability
Five killed in twin blasts in Herat
Afghan dire humanitarian situation demands urgent support from int’l community: official
World Cup draw reveals U.S. to face England and Iran, as Spain meet Germany
Scientists publish the first complete human genome
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by eight wickets to level T20I series
AWCC expands communication, internet services in southern Afghanistan
Dutch football star Clarence Seedorf converts to Islam
Afghanistan lose first T20I against Bangladesh
Legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne dies of suspected heart attack
Exclusive Interview with Asadullah Sa’adati, Former Deputy Chairman of Afghan Reconciliation Council
Zerbena: Humanitarian aid for Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Troika Plus meeting in China discussed
Tahawol: China meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Zerbena: Challenges in Afghanistan private sector discussed
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Afghanistan exports goods to Europe for first time since IEA takeover
-
Latest News5 days ago
10,700 tonnes of Indian wheat reaches Afghanistan through Wagah
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghanistan draw 2-2 with Iran in futsal friendly
-
Latest News3 days ago
Australia to take in 16,500 more refugees from Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
Russia and West at odds over gas payments in roubles
-
Latest News5 days ago
Indonesian FM pledges support to Afghan educational institutions
-
Sport4 days ago
Graham Thorpe named as new head coach of Afghanistan’s cricket team
-
Latest News4 days ago
China says U.S. representative will attend Afghanistan meeting in China