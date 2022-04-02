Connect with us

Herat

Five killed in twin blasts in Herat

Published

3 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: April 2, 2022)

At least five people were killed in two explosions in Afghanistan’s western province of Herat on Friday evening, security sources said.

The blasts happened around 6:00pm in District 12 of the provincial capital Herat.

Twenty two others were wounded in the explosions which took place in a playground where youths were playing.

The cause of the blasts remains unclear.

