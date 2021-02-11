Five killed in attack on UN convoy outside Kabul 

(Last Updated On: February 11, 2021)

UNAMA confirmed Thursday night that a UN convoy came under attack in the Surobi District of Kabul earlier in the day.

According to UNAMA, five Afghan Directorate of Protection Service personnel, who had been escorting the UN convoy, were killed in the incident.

“No UN personnel were hurt or vehicle affected in an attack which hit a DPS vehicle that was escorting a UN convoy,” UNAMA tweeted.

Secretary General’s Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan Ramiz Alakbarov passed on his condolences to the families of the officers who died.

“My thoughts and prayers are with families of officers who died offering protection to our staff, as they do on so many days. The UN has expressed its deepest condolences to Govt of Afghanistan. Violence in Afghanistan must end,” he said.

According to sources, the incident happened on the Kabul-Jalalabad highway.