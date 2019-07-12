Five Killed, 40 Wounded in Wedding Party Blast in Nangarhar

(Last Updated On: July 12, 2019)

At least five people were killed and 40 others wounded in a suicide bombing at a wedding party in eastern Nangarhar province, local officials confirmed.

Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the provincial governor told Ariana News that the incident took place in Pachiragam district of the province at around 9:30 am on Friday.

Khogyani said all the victims were transferred to the provincial hospitals.

He added that death toll may rise.

No individual or group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Nangarhar has been among the relatively restive provinces of Afghanistan, where the militant groups mainly the Taliban and Daesh are actively operating in a number of its remote districts.