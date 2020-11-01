Featured
Five killed, 10 wounded in Kunduz mortar attack
At least five people were killed and 10 others injured when a mortar hit the Kunduz government complex on Sunday evening, a source said.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, the source told Ariana News that the mortar hit the volleyball field inside the complex at around 5 pm Sunday.
At least five people, including the head of security guards and four of the provincial governor’s bodyguards, were killed in the incident.
According to the source, the mortar was fired by Taliban militants.
The group, however, has not yet commented.
Sources from the provincial public hospital told Ariana News that five dead and ten wounded were taken to the hospital.
Commander of Taliban special forces unit killed in Helmand airstrike
The commander for a Taliban Red Unit for Nadali district of southern Helmand province was killed in an airstrike by the Afghan security forces on Saturday, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) confirmed.
In a statement released on Sunday, the MoD stated: “Abdul Rahman, commander of the Taliban’s Red Unit for Nadali district of Helmand province” was killed in an airstrike.
At least seven other insurgents were also killed in the air raid, the statement noted.
“They were targeted by Afghan Air Forces while they were planning to launch terrorist attacks,” the statement read.
According to the ministry, Abdul Rahman, commander of a 50-member militant unit, had been involved in “destructive activities” in the Nadali district.
The Taliban has not commented in this regard so far.
This comes after a Taliban deputy military commissioner Mullah Amanullah was also killed along with his eight fighters in the Nawa district of Helmand on Friday.
Iranian police seize almost one ton of drugs in single operation
Police Chief of Kerman province, in Iran, General Abdolreza Nazeri said on Sunday that almost one ton of illegal drugs had been seized in a single operation in the province on Saturday night.
According to Iranian media reports, anti-narcotics forces seized 950kgs of drugs in the eastern part of Kerman, which borders Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Three key suspects have been arrested, Nazeri said.
He also said the drugs were seized on one of the main drug smuggling routes from Afghanistan to Western countries.
According to him, over 112 tons of drugs have been seized now in the province since March.
The United Nations states that Afghanistan ranks the top producer of opium and heroin in the world while Iranian media reports that Iran, as Afghanistan’s neighbor, has always been a key route for smugglers to Europe and Arab nations.
Afghan civil society appeals to EU to push for a ceasefire
Four key recommendations were presented to the European Parliament in a meeting with Afghan civil society members under the umbrella of Afghanistan Mechanism for Inclusive Peace (AMIP) this week.
In its role as a “transfer mechanism for the peace talks”, AMIP facilitated the meeting that was aimed at highlighting the role of civil society in the Afghan peace process and called on the European Union and its member states to encourage the parties to the conflict to “immediately implement a comprehensive, nationwide and unconditional ceasefire.”
AMIP also asked the EU to call on all regional actors to “support a ceasefire agreement unequivocally, and to refrain from interference in the Afghan conflict.”
“We ask the European Union and its member states to continue their commitment and active support to an inclusive, Afghan peace process, that preserves and builds on the political, economic and social accomplishments of the citizens of Afghanistan.
“All Afghans have suffered from the consequences of conflict, and deserve to live in a peaceful and prosperous country.
AMIP also called on the EU to “continue their commitment and support of Afghan civil society and especially that of women groups, and their participation in all processes that lead to stability and peace in Afghanistan.”
Their fourth recommendation was on the EU’s support in a post-war scenario.
“We are grateful for the European Union’s consistent support to Afghanistan, and urge the EU and its member states to maintain its support for stability and development in the post-peace phase.”
In a tweet after the meeting, the Head of EU Delegation in Kabul ambassador Andreas von Brandt said he stated at the meeting that there was a “need to bring all Afghan voices to the negotiating table but also seek societal consensus for compromise.”
The discussion was held between the Chair of the EU Parliament Delegation for relations with Afghanistan Petras Austrevicus; the Head of EU Delegation in Kabul ambassador Andreas von Brandt; and Afghan civil society members. Also attending the meeting was representatives from the Afghanistan Research and Evaluation Unit, Afghanistan Justice Organization, Afghanistan Policy Group and the Afghanistan Human Rights and Democracy Organizations.
