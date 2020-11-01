Five killed, 10 wounded in Kunduz mortar attack 

(Last Updated On: November 1, 2020)

At least five people were killed and 10 others injured when a mortar hit the Kunduz government complex on Sunday evening, a source said.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the source told Ariana News that the mortar hit the volleyball field inside the complex at around 5 pm Sunday.

At least five people, including the head of security guards and four of the provincial governor’s bodyguards, were killed in the incident.

According to the source, the mortar was fired by Taliban militants.

The group, however, has not yet commented.

Sources from the provincial public hospital told Ariana News that five dead and ten wounded were taken to the hospital.