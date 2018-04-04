Five Herat Municipality Employees Arrested Over Corruption Charges

(Last Updated On: April 04, 2018 6:09 pm)

Five employees of Herat municipality have been arrested on corruption charges and referred to judiciary institutions, local officials said Wednesday.

The security forces have arrested the individuals after being found guilty of forging municipal tariffs received from cargo vehicles in Herat City.

Confirming administrative corruption inside the Herat municipality, mayor Sayed Wahid Qatali told Ariana News that they were making efforts to eradicate this phenomenon.

According to local officials, since last year, more than 200 government employees have been arrested by the security forces over misuse of authority and corruption charges in the province.

Following the matter, some civil society activists claimed that most of the employees of revenue departments in the province being hired through unmerited appointment process and that it paves way for widespread corruption in the government organs.