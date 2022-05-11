Five die, 9 injured in Kabul city traffic accident

(Last Updated On: May 11, 2022)

At least five people were killed and nine others wounded in a serious traffic accident in Kabul city on Wednesday morning, Kabul traffic department confirmed.

According to sources, a vehicle with a trailer filled with sheep, was traveling towards the city from Khairkhana area when it lost control and ploughed into a number of vehicles and vendor carts.

Sources also said that more than 40 sheep, that were loaded on the trailer, died in the accident.

No further details have yet been released.