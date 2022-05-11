Latest News
Five die, 9 injured in Kabul city traffic accident
At least five people were killed and nine others wounded in a serious traffic accident in Kabul city on Wednesday morning, Kabul traffic department confirmed.
According to sources, a vehicle with a trailer filled with sheep, was traveling towards the city from Khairkhana area when it lost control and ploughed into a number of vehicles and vendor carts.
Sources also said that more than 40 sheep, that were loaded on the trailer, died in the accident.
No further details have yet been released.
Haqqani urges world not to support armed opposition in Afghanistan
Acting Minister of Interior Sarajuddin Haqqani met with EU special envoy for Afghanistan on Wednesday in Kabul and urged the foreign community not to support any armed opposition group in the country.
Haqqani also said that the door to dialogue is open to all political opponents and that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is committed under the Doha agreement not to use Afghan territory against any country.
“In a meeting with EU Special Representative Tomas Niklasson, the Acting Minister of Interior emphasized the Doha Agreement on the non-use of Afghan territory against any country and also called on the world not to assist any opposition militant in Afghanistan,” said Abdul Nafi Takwar, the ministry’s spokesman.
In a series of tweets after the meeting, Niklasson in turn said they did the passport issue. They did “talk about the need for Afghan passport booklets both in Kabul and in Afghan Embassies and Consulates abroad. I explained some of the challenges involved with a view to addressing them,” he said.
“In our conversation I raised my surprise and deep disappointment that secondary schools for girls had not opened after Nowruz. Mr Haqqani explicitly promised that this would be addressed within a few weeks,” he added.
Iran grants citizenship to 20 Afghan investors
Iran’s Foreign Ministry said this week that 20 Afghan investors have become eligible to receive Iranian citizenship based on their contribution towards the economy.
According to Iran’s IRNA news agency, granting citizenship to the group of Afghans is part of the ministry’s plans to make use of skilled foreigners.
Announcing their decision, Iranian Foreign Minister’s Deputy for Consular, Parliamentary, and Iranian Expatriates Affairs Alireza Bigdeli said at a ceremony on Tuesday that identifying and organizing foreign nationals living in Iran is now underway by the ministry.
The group of 20 Afghans were also presented with their required documents during this ceremony.
IRNA reported that Iranian missions in foreign countries, particularly those in neighboring countries, have been told to facilitate granting services to foreign nationals, Bigdeli said.
He also said that Iran is providing support to foreign investors and entrepreneurs in the ocuntry.
UN Security Council to discuss IEA ordering women to cover faces
The United Nations Security Council will meet on Thursday to discuss an order by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) for women to cover their faces in public.
UN special envoy for Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons, is due to brief the 15-member council, said Norway’s UN mission, which requested the closed-door meeting “to address the increased restrictions on human rights and freedoms of girls and women.”
Under the IEA’s previous rule from 1996 to 2001, women had to cover up, could not work, and girls were banned from school. But after seizing power in August, they vowed to respect women’s rights, Reuters reported.
However in March, the IEA backtracked on their announcement that high schools would open for girls, saying they would remain closed until a plan was drawn up in accordance with Islamic law for them to reopen.
Then on Saturday the IEA’s supreme leader, Haibatullah Akhundzada, said that if a woman did not cover her face outside home, her father or closest male relative would be visited and face potential prison or firing from state jobs.
Most women in Afghanistan wear a headscarf for religious reasons but many in urban areas such as Kabul do not cover their faces.
