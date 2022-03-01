World
Five dead as man kills three children and himself in California church
A man shot and killed his three children and a fourth person before taking his own life on Monday in an outburst of gun violence that unfolded in a church near California’s capital, police said.
Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Rod Grassmann told reporters near the scene that investigators were seeking clues to a motive for the bloodshed but believed the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute, Reuters reported.
“This was not a random shooting,” Grassmann said, adding that the gunman and his victims “knew each other.”
The shooting erupted at about 5 pm local time inside the church.
A church employee on an upper floor of the church at the time told authorities he heard a single gunshot, followed by several more shots before he ran out of the building and called police, Reuters reported.
Sheriff’s deputies arriving at the scene found five people shot to death – three children under the age of 15, the father and another adult who was not immediately identified by investigators.
He said the father was believed to have shot the four other victims before turning the gun on himself. Authorities did not say whether the second adult was related to the other family members or whether the person was a man or woman.
World
Presidents of 8 EU states call for immediate talks on Ukrainian membership
The presidents of eight central and eastern European nations on Monday called on European Union member states to immediately grant Ukraine a EU candidate country status and open membership talks according to an open letter published on Monday, Reuters reported.
“We, the Presidents of the EU member states: the Republic of Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, the Republic of Estonia, the Republic of Latvia, the Republic of Lithuania, the Republic of Poland, the Slovak Republic, and the Republic of Slovenia strongly believe that Ukraine deserves receiving an immediate EU accession perspective,” the letter said.
World
Russia-Ukraine talks on border to begin today
Russia is interested in coming to an agreement that is in the interests of both sides at talks with Ukraine, Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said.
Ukraine had agreed to talks with Russia “without preconditions”, the office of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said yesterday.
Zelenskiy did not sound hopeful of success, but said, “Let them try so that later not a single citizen of Ukraine has any doubt that I, as president, tried to stop the war”.
World
Turkey to implement pact limiting Russian warships to Black Sea
NATO member Turkey changed its rhetoric to call Russia’s assault on Ukraine a “war” on Sunday and pledged to implement parts of an international pact that would potentially limit the transit of Russian warships from the Mediterranean to the Black Sea, Reuters reported.
Kyiv had appealed to Ankara to block any more Russian ships from entering the Black Sea, from which Moscow launched an incursion on Ukraine’s southern coast. At least six Russian warships and a submarine transited Turkey’s straits this month.
“It is not a couple of air strikes now, the situation in Ukraine is officially a war… We will implement the Montreux Convention,” Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkey’s foreign minister, said in an interview with broadcaster CNN Turk.
Balancing its Western commitments and close ties to Moscow, Ankara has in recent days called the Russian attack unacceptable but until Sunday had not described the situation in Ukraine as a war.
The rhetorical shift allows Turkey to enact the articles of the 1936 Montreux Convention that permits it to limit naval transit of its Dardanelles and Bosphorus straits during wartime, or if threatened.
According to Reuters Yet Cavusoglu reiterated that Turkey cannot block all Russian warships accessing the Black Sea due to a clause in the pact exempting those returning to their registered base.
“There should not be any abuse of this exemption. Ships that declare returning to their bases and passing through the straits should not be involved in the war,” Cavusoglu said.
Turkey has good ties with Russia and Ukraine. Even as NATO members have hit Moscow with sanctions, any step too far by Ankara could harm its heavy Russian energy imports, trade and tourism sector at a time of domestic economic turmoil, Reuters reported.
Cavusoglu also said he spoke to both Ukrainian and Russian counterparts and was pleased to hear that two countries will hold negotiations.
Ibrahim Kalin, spokesperson for President Tayyip Erdogan, said earlier on Sunday: “On the fourth day of the Ukraine war, we repeat President Erdogan’s call for an immediate halt of Russian attacks and the start of ceasefire negotiations”.
Pakistan hands over 3,600 tons of wheat seed to Afghanistan
US deports first Afghan back to Afghanistan
Presidents of 8 EU states call for immediate talks on Ukrainian membership
Five dead as man kills three children and himself in California church
IEA bans Afghans from being evacuated, cites ill-treatment in camps as reason
Bayat Foundation distributes aid to families in Laghman
Samangan residents get much needed aid from Bayat Foundation
Dozens of Daesh militants surrender to IEA in Nangarhar: Officials
Mullah Yaqoob calls on Ulema to help organize and reform army
Afghani rebounds, stablizes at 94 AFN to the US dollar
Saar: Doha deal discussed
Tahawol: Afghans concerns over Ukraine discussed
Tahawol: Ukraine president vows to defend his country
Zerbena: Pakistan’s legal barter system discussed
Saar: New general license on Afghanistan financial transactions
Trending
-
World3 days ago
Ukraine’s president unfollows world leaders on Twitter
-
Business5 days ago
IEA officials present TAPI security plan to Turkmen delegation
-
Kandahar4 days ago
IEA forces and Pakistani military clash in Spin Boldak
-
Latest News5 days ago
Eight polio workers killed in north Afghanistan
-
Sport4 days ago
AFC Asian Cup qualifiers: Afghanistan grouped with India, Cambodia, Hong Kong
-
Latest News5 days ago
Red Cross urges donors to put lives of Afghans above politics
-
Business5 days ago
Stocks dive, oil jumps above $100 as Russia invades Ukraine
-
COVID-195 days ago
WHO says more than 4 million Afghans have received COVID vaccine