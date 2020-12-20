Five customs officials arrested in Nangarhar

(Last Updated On: December 20, 2020)

Security forces have arrested five customs officials in Nangarhar province on charges of corruption, provincial police said Sunday.

CID investigators from the Interior Ministry arrested the suspects late Saturday night, police said.

The suspects were identified as Naqibullah, Mohammad Ayub, Sayeed Zahir, Sayeed Faroq, and Sakhidad.

Police added all the suspects were taken into custody for questioning.

This comes after police arrested 20 customs officers at the Torkham border crossing last month – also on corruption charges.