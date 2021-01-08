Latest News
Five countries call on Iran to provide explanation on downing Ukrainian plane
Ukraine, Afghanistan, Canada, Sweden, and the United Kingdom have called on Iran to urgently provide a full and comprehensive explanation on downing the Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752 near Tehran a year ago.
The five countries in a joint statement on Friday, marking the first anniversary of the “tragic downing” the Ukrainian jet, said that the plane was downed “by two Iranian military surface-to-air missiles near Tehran,” the statement said.
اعلامیهٔ پنج کشور گروه بینالمللی هماهنگی و پاسخدهی به قربانیان پرواز PS752 در پیوند به نخستین سالگشت سقوط فاجعهبار پرواز PS752 👇 pic.twitter.com/PyxGcZHIJF
— Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Afghanistan 🇦🇫 (@mfa_afghanistan) January 8, 2021
“We urgently call on Iran to provide a complete and thorough explanation of the events and decisions that led to this appalling plane crash, including concrete measures to ensure that it will never happen again,” the statement read.
“Our countries will hold Iran to account to deliver justice and make sure Iran makes full reparations to the families of the victims and affected countries,” the statement noted.
“Today we honor the memory of those who perished and offer our sincere condolences to all who mourn the victims of the PS752 tragedy. We share the grief of the families, relatives, and friends who lost loved ones.”
On January 8, an Iranian air defense unit mistakenly shot down Flight 752 of the Ukrainian International Airlines shortly after take-off from Tehran en route to Kyiv.
179 passengers and nine crew members were killed in the downing. The victims included 82 Iranians, 63 Iranian-Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, 10 Afghans, three Germans, and three British nationals.
The operator had mistaken the Boeing 737-800 with a cruise missile at a time when the air defense systems were at the highest level of alert following the United States’ earlier killing of prominent Iranian commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.
This comes as late December, the Legal Department of the Office of Iran’s President’s Office announced that the country will pay $150,000 to each of the bereaved families of the victims of the Ukrainian plane.
Turkmen FM in Kabul to discuss bilateral cooperation
Turkmenistan’s Foreign Affairs Minister Raşit Meredow arrived in Kabul on Friday to discuss issues around bilateral cooperation with the Afghan officials.
In a statement released on Friday, the Afghan Ministry of Foreign stated that the Turkmen official received by Mirwais Nab, Deputy Minister Foreign Minister for Political Affairs at the Kabul’s Hamid Karzai Airport.
بازدید وزیر امور خارجۀ ترکمنستان از کابل pic.twitter.com/J2Vd30YPJB
— Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Afghanistan 🇦🇫 (@mfa_afghanistan) January 8, 2021
According to the statement, Meredow will meet with President Ashraf Ghani, Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar, and NSA Hamdullah Mohib to discuss cooperation agreements between the two countries.
The Turkmen official expected to discuss the inauguration of Akina to Andkhui Railway line project, Electrical Energy Project from Kerki – Andkhoi – Puli Khumri; and the Fiber Optic Cable line extending internet connection from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan.
Meadow would also sign several Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with the Afghan officials, including an MoU on Political Consultation, an MoU on Agriculture Quarantine, an MoU on Security and Protocol, and an MoU on issues related to Gas and Oil, the statement concluded.
India to Chair UNSC’s Crucial Taliban Sanctions Committee
India will chair the UN Security Council’s crucial Taliban and Libya sanctions, and counter-terrorism committee, Indian Representative to the UN said.
T. S. Tirumurti, Permanent Representative of India to UN, in a video message said Thursday: “I am happy to announce that India has been asked to chair three important committees of the Security Council which include the Taliban Sanctions Committee, counter-terrorism committee, and the Libyan sanctions committee.”
Tirumurti stated that the Taliban Sanctions Committee also in the 1988 Sanctions Committee, has always been a “high priority” for India.
“Keeping in mind our strong interest and commitment to peace security development and progress of Afghanistan,” he noted.
The Indian diplomat emphasized that India’s chairing this committee at this moment would help to “keep the focus on the presence of terrorists and their sponsors threatening the peace process in Afghanistan.”
“It has been our view that peace process and violence cannot go hand in hand,” Tirumurti said.
Referring to the counter-terrorism committee, which will be chaired by India, as a non-permanent member of the powerful15-nation UN body, in 2022, Tirumurti said the committee was formed in September 2001 soon after the “tragic terrorist attack” of 9/11.
“The chairing of this committee has a special resonance for India which has not only been in the forefront of fighting terrorism especially cross-border terrorism but has also been one of its biggest victims,” the Indian envoy pointed out.
Tirumurti said the Libya Sanctions Committee, also called the 1970 Sanctions Committee, is a “very important” subsidiary body of the Council, which implements the sanctions regime, including a two-way arms embargo on Libya and assets freeze, a travel ban and measures on illicit export of petroleum.
“We will be assuming the chair of this committee at a critical juncture when there is an international focus on Libya and on the peace process,” he said.
The UN Security Council has five permanent members including the US, Russia, China, the UK, and France who have veto powers, and 10 non-permanent members, five of which are elected each year for a two-year term.
In 2021, India, Norway, Kenya, Ireland, and Mexico secured seats for the whole period as non-permanent members, and Vietnam, Estonia, Niger, Tunisia, and Saint Vincent, and the Grenadines will be a part of the first year.
Atmar, Khalilzad discuss Afghan peace process: MFA
Mohammad Haneef Atmar, Afghan foreign minister discusses Afghan peace process and latest development with US special envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad in a VTC meeting said the ministry in a statement.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said the meeting was attended by the U.S. Charge d’Affairs in Kabul Mr. Ross Wilson, the two sides exchanged views on the latest developments and challenges regarding the ongoing peace negotiations in Doha.
MFA said that “both sides discussed strengthening the international community’s support for the second round of peace talks… and continuing the joint efforts between Kabul and Washinton for the success of the peace process.”
MFA said that Atmar praised the Afghan-U.S. joint efforts for finding a peaceful solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.
US envoy, Khalilzad also welcome the second round of peace talks in Doha and assured Afghan government of US support.
“Mr. Khalilzad assured the Afghan Foreign Minister of the United States full support to the Afghan peace process and Washington’s commitment to long-term cooperation in countering terrorism and promoting regional peace and stability,” read the statement.
This comes as President Ashraf Ghani reportedly refused to meet with Khalilzad on the grounds that the US wants an interim government to be formed – which Ghani is opposed to.
