Latest News
Five civilians killed in Kandahar explosion
At least five civilians were killed and 19 others, including women and children, were injured when a bus hit a roadside IED in Kandahar province on Tuesday night.
The explosion happened on the Kabul-Kandahar highway in the Maiwand district of the province, health officials said.
The bus was on its way from Kabul to Helmand province, officials added.
The injured were taken to Kandahar district hospital for treatment.
No group, including the Taliban, has claimed responsibility for the blast, however the incident occurred in a Taliban controlled area.
This comes after the Maiwand district of Kandahar province fell to the Taliban two days ago.
Latest News
Qureshi voices concern over current situation in Afghanistan
Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mohammad Qureshi said this week he is concerned about the current situation in Afghanistan and that any take over by force would not be in Afghanistan’s interest.
“The world has come to the conclusion that there is no military solution for Afghanistan and that any military takeover will not be in Afghanistan’s interest.
“There will be war and bloodshed, and we do not want the loss of Afghanistan, but we want a better future for Afghanistan,” he said.
“In my opinion, when I meet with people from different parts of Afghanistan, Afghans want peace because they are tired of war,” he said.
“Today, if the Taliban insist that they want and Islamic Emirate and [President] Ashraf Ghani insists that he wants a republic but they do not reach an agreement, then what will happen to the future of Afghanistan? The Afghan people are thinking about this today.
“They need a leader who can show them the way to peace,” Qureshi said.
Meanwhile Queshi again said the Pakistan is not prepared to provide the United States with military bases inside the country once troops have withdrawn from Afghanistan.
He said the subject was “closed” and that Islamabad’s policy is clear: “We will be partners in peace, not in conflicts.”
“It is gone, it is over and it is a given statement and it is a given policy,” Qureshi said.
Latest News
Govt says Taliban’s onslaught is a ‘wave of violence that won’t last’
A presidential advisor on Tuesday likened the increase in attacks by the Taliban to a “wave of violence” which he said will pass soon.
Addressing a press conference, Waheed Omar, the Director-General for Afghan Government’s Office of Public and Strategic Affairs, said the Taliban has launched a psychological war against government and the people which, he said, will be cracked down on by the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF).
The Taliban has in recent weeks intensified attacks on military facilities and district centers.
“The Taliban’s movement is a wave that aims to undermine people’s morale, and the wave will not last; Taliban presence in any district will not last. We will retake the territory and the people must also stand by the ANDSF,” said Omar.
According to him, the Taliban are not committed to forging peace in the country.
“The Taliban have closed schools and set buildings on fire wherever they attacked and there is no such thing as governance in the Taliban [beliefs] and people have seen the Taliban’s real face, that they have become wilder and crueler in the past month and the Taliban have no definition of an Islamic state,” Omar said.
The Afghan government, meanwhile, stated that they have created a new spokesman’s position for the ANDSF as a whole. General Ajmal Omar Shinwari has been appointed to the position.
“The new team will soon manage the military situation. The enemy’s plan will be neutralized and every point of the country will be defended,” said Shinwari.
Officials, on the other hand, emphasized the need for the public to support the ANDSF in order for them to push back the Taliban and neutralize the group’s plans.
Latest News
UNAMA Chief warns of Taliban offensive
The U.N. special envoy Deborah Lyons on Afghanistan warned on Tuesday that Taliban insurgents have taken more than 50 of 370 districts in the country since May and that increased conflict “means increased insecurity for many other countries, near and far”.
“Those districts that have been taken surround provincial capitals, suggesting that the Taliban are positioning themselves to try and take these capitals once foreign forces are fully withdrawn,” Deborah Lyons told the U.N. Security Council.
After 20 years, the United States has started a withdrawal of its remaining 2,500 troops in Afghanistan and aims to be completely out of the country by Sept. 11. Around 7,000 non-U.S. forces from mainly NATO countries – along with Australia, New Zealand, and Georgia – are also planning to leave by Sept. 11.
Lyons said the announcement earlier this year that foreign troops would withdraw sent a “seismic tremor” through Afghanistan, and that while this was expected, “its speed – with the majority of troops now already withdrawn – was not.
“All of the major trends – politics, security, the peace process, the economy, the humanitarian emergency, and of course COVID – all of these trends are negative or stagnate,” Lyons told the 15-member Security Council. “The possible slide toward dire scenarios is undeniable.”
U.S.-backed Afghan forces toppled the radical Islamist Taliban from power in late 2001 for refusing to hand over al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden after Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.
U.S. President Joe Biden will meet at the White House with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and the chairman of Afghanistan‘s High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah, on Friday amid the surge in fighting.
Talks in Qatar between the Taliban and Afghan government representatives on a political settlement have stalled.
“There is only one acceptable direction for Afghanistan … away from the battlefield, and back to the negotiating table,” Lyons said. “The United Nations Security Council, with the support of the regional countries, must do all it can to push the parties in that direction.”
