Latest News
Five children wounded in Taliban IED blast: Faryab officials
At least five children were wounded in a Taliban IED explosion in Faryab province on Monday morning, Faryab police confirmed.
According to police the incident occurred in Jorlaq village of Qaisar district of the province.
Police said two of the wounded children are in critical condition in hospital.
The Taliban has not yet commented.
Children continue to pay a high price in the war in Afghanistan with hundreds dying every year.
In July, Deborah Lyons, the Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, briefed the UN Security Council on the situation in Afghanistan and said the Afghan conflict remains one of the deadliest conflicts in the world for civilians and the deadliest for children.
“Afghanistan also remains the deadliest conflict in the world for children. Last year alone, 874 children lost their lives as a result of the conflict and many, many more were injured,” the UN envoy told the Security Council.
Latest News
Gunmen kill two security force members in Kabul city, one in Kapisa
At least two military personnel members were killed and another wounded by insurgents in a shooting in Company area of PD5 in Kabul on Monday night.
Kabul police confirmed the incident on Tuesday morning and said the incident was being investigated.
So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
No further information was provided by police and no group has claimed responsibility for the shooting.
First Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Tuesday condemned the incident and said on Facebook: “Unfortunately, last night, two brave Kabul policemen were assassinated in the Company area while carrying out their duty.”
Meanwhile, in a separate incident, Noor Khoda, the police chief for Seyagerd district in Parwan, was killed in an attack by unknown gunmen in Mahmoud Raqi, the center of Kapisa province, on Monday evening, said Wahida Shahkar, a spokesperson for Parwan governor.
No group has claimed responsibility for this attack.
Latest News
Dasht-e-Archi district in Kunduz cleared of Taliban
Dasht-e-Archi district in Kunduz has been cleared of Taliban after security forces launched a military operation on Monday night, the Defense Ministry said Tuesday.
According to the ministry “dozens of Taliban members were killed during the operation.”
The ministry did not provide details on ANDSF casualties.
This comes after the Taliban launched an attack on Dasht-e-Archi district center on Sunday night.
The governor’s spokesman Esmatullah Moradi said on Monday at least three security force members had been killed along with eight Taliban insurgents.
Early Monday, Yousof Ayoubi, the provincial council head, said the Taliban had captured the district after troops were forced to retreat.
But the ministry of interior disputed this and said late Monday morning the district was under the control of security forces. “Security forces, including commandos, are currently present at the district headquarters,” the MoI said.
Additional commandos were also sent in during the course of Monday to help bring the situation under control.
However, sporadic fighting continued throughout the day in some areas.
Latest News
Trump may settle for partial troops withdrawal, despite Pentagon shakeup
US officials have said President Donald Trump might not call for a quick withdrawal of all American troops and instead settle for a partial drawdown before he leaves office.
Reuters reported a US official said on condition of anonymity that the military was expecting formal orders in the coming days to go down to about 2,500 troops in Afghanistan by early next year from around 4,500 currently in the country.
A NATO official also told Reuters they expected a 1,500 to 2,000 troop decline.
This comes after Trump fired his defense secretary, Mark Esper, last week and appointed Christopher Miller after long standing concerns that his priorities were not being dealt with urgently enough at the Defense Department.
Reuters stated this included ending the 19-year-old Afghan war by Christmas – a target considered ambitious but one which Trump’s critics warned could be reckless given ongoing militant violence plaguing Afghanistan.
Miller has since contacted numerous defense ministers and other senior defense chiefs from allied countries.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, one senior US defense official told Reuters after the calls with allies, that Trump might not push a withdrawal faster than conditions on the ground allow.
Both US and Afghan officials have warned of troubling levels of violence by Taliban insurgents and persistent Taliban links to al Qaeda.
But US officials say Trump has yet to issue orders to carry out a withdrawal. On Monday the first US official said the Pentagon had told commanders to start planning for the more moderate reduction to 2,500 troops.
A total withdrawal now would be difficult for the US military to execute, especially given the reliance of NATO allies on the United States for logistical support, they add.
A NATO official, who asked not to be named, said the belief was the United States could soon announce a drawdown to 2,500 to 3,000 troops by Christmas.
Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday warned that a “rapid withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan now would hurt our allies & delight the people who wish us harm.”
Gunmen kill two security force members in Kabul city, one in Kapisa
Dasht-e-Archi district in Kunduz cleared of Taliban
Trump may settle for partial troops withdrawal, despite Pentagon shakeup
Five children wounded in Taliban IED blast: Faryab officials
Kabul, Tehran hold 5th round of strategic cooperation talks
16 killed in Pakistan landslide that buried minibus
Imran Khan seeks ban on Islamophobic content on Facebook
Turkey’s President Erdogan calls for boycott of French goods
Taliban attack kills 24 soldiers, take several hostages in Nimroz
Khabib retires from MMA with an undefeated record of 29-0
Pas Az Khabar: Violence increases in the country
Sola: Afghan peace process discussed
Zerbena: Government begins issuing documents for unregistered vehicles
Tahawol: Impact of US election outcome on Afghan peace and war
Morning News Show: Foreign investment in Afghanistan
Trending
- Latest News2 days ago
Afghanistan to face coldest winter in 100 years: ANDMA
- Business5 days ago
Herat producing 90 percent of Afghanistan’s saffron: officials
- Sport5 days ago
Ariana television signs deal to air MMA contests
- Latest News3 days ago
Mastermind of Kabul University attack arrested
- Latest News5 days ago
Radio Azadi journalist killed, brother wounded in IED blast in Helmand
- Latest News4 days ago
Two Afghan Security Forces Members killed in Explosion in Kabul
- Latest News5 days ago
IMU leader killed in ANDS operation in north: MoD
- Latest News4 days ago
We did not recognize the US-Taliban deal: Saleh