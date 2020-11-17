Five children wounded in Taliban IED blast: Faryab officials

(Last Updated On: November 17, 2020)

At least five children were wounded in a Taliban IED explosion in Faryab province on Monday morning, Faryab police confirmed.

According to police the incident occurred in Jorlaq village of Qaisar district of the province.

Police said two of the wounded children are in critical condition in hospital.

The Taliban has not yet commented.

Children continue to pay a high price in the war in Afghanistan with hundreds dying every year.

In July, Deborah Lyons, the Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, briefed the UN Security Council on the situation in Afghanistan and said the Afghan conflict remains one of the deadliest conflicts in the world for civilians and the deadliest for children.

“Afghanistan also remains the deadliest conflict in the world for children. Last year alone, 874 children lost their lives as a result of the conflict and many, many more were injured,” the UN envoy told the Security Council.