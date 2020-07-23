Featured
Five bodies of Afghan migrants who drowned in Turkey return home
The bodies of five Afghans who drowned when their boat capsized in a lake in Turkey last month were returned to Afghanistan on Wednesday.
The Afghan embassy in Turkey announced earlier this week that 59 migrants had died while crossing Van Lake in Turkey. Of the total, 29 were Afghans.
Earlier this week, Sayed Abdul Basit Ansari, a spokesman for the Ministry of Immigrants and Repatriations said: “It has been agreed with Kam Air Airlines about transferring the bodies to Kabul. They will be brought from Istanbul and Ankara to Kabul for free by Kam Air.”
The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the time also called on all Afghans to contact the ministry if they had lost contact with relatives.
This week, officials in Turkey were able to identify 29 Afghans. The rest of the migrants were mostly from Pakistan and Iran.
AP meanwhile reported that Hashmatullah Noor was at the Kabul airport shortly before dawn to collect the bodies of his 19-year-old niece and nephew. He lost 10 relatives, all of them under 22 years old, in the tragedy.
He told AP: “There are no jobs, only war. Our young people have no choice but to leave.”
Reports indicate the boat, carrying between 55 and 60 migrants, was reported missing on June 27. Turkish authorities have said smugglers transport migrants across Lake Van, from Iran, in order to avoid police and military checkpoints.
Turkey, which hosts about 3.7 million Syrian refugees, is a key crossing point for migrants trying to reach Europe.
AP reported that Turkish authorities have detained five people in connection with the tragedy and have removed a local administrator from office.
Meanwhile, according to Ansari, 35,000 Afghans applied for asylum in the European Union last year.
This is not however the first boat to capsize in Lake Van. Another boat, also carrying Afghans along with Pakistanis and Bangladeshis, capsized in December last year. Seven people died in this incident.
Business
Afghan exports arrive in India after borders reopen
Fourteen trucks loaded with dried fruit and other goods from Afghanistan have arrived in India after the reopening of the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab, Indian officials confirmed Wednesday night.
According to The Hindu, the goods, valued at about US$670,000, will help the local market regain some economic momentum.
“The arrival of 14 trucks laden with dry fruits, mulathhi [liquorice] and other assorted goods in the last four days till July 21 worth over ₹5 crore ($670,000) has brought back a semblance of normalcy in the markets,” Ashok Sethi, Director of the Confederation of International Chambers of Commerce and Industry, told The Hindu.
Both Pakistan and India had suspended cross-border trade in March in order to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
But on July 15, Pakistan gave the go-ahead for goods to be transported overland through the country to India in accordance with the Pakistan-Afghanistan Transit Trade Agreement.
Featured
UAE launches ‘Hope’ mission to Mars on Japanese rocket
The UAE made history this week when it launched its Mars Mission called Hope – the first attempt to go interplanetary by any Arab country.
Mars Hope blasted off from Japan’s Tanegashima Space Center on a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries H-IIA rocket on Sunday night.
About an hour after liftoff, the spacecraft separated from the rocket, which will take an estimated seven months to reach Mars.
“Years of hard work and dedication have paid off in a big way,” Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba said shortly after the launch during a virtual watch party.
“This is a huge accomplishment, but it’s just the beginning.”
“It’s hard to put the words together but honestly, watching that take off, knowing how hard it was, knowing how challenging it was, witnessing that success made me feel immense pride,” Al Otaiba said.
“I think every Emirati on the face of the planet should go around feeling proud of what his country has managed to accomplish today.”
The US$200 million Hope mission, also called the Emirates Mars Mission, was designed to mark the nation’s 50th anniversary.
Space.com reported that mission planners wanted a project that would kickstart the nation’s technology and science sectors as the country looks for an economic model that can sustain it beyond its oil wealth.
In line with this, the UAE targeted a Mars orbiter and stipulated that the mission needed to contribute internationally valuable science data.
Mission scientists consulted Mars scientists from around the world and concluded that a feasible way to accomplish the goal was to design a probe that would gather comprehensive data about the Martian atmosphere.
Scientists hope the spacecraft will give them the data they need to piece together how the weather on Mars changes over the course of a day and of a year at every spot on the globe, and how the planet is losing its atmosphere.
Mars’ atmosphere, according to space.com, has been fragile for eons and is now dominated by carbon dioxide, but it was once much plusher and kept the planet’s water in place, and scientists want to know how that change took place.
In order to answer these questions, Hope is equipped with three different instruments, an imager, and two spectrometers. The first will provide detailed images of the planet’s surface while all three will gather data that lets scientists track what ingredients are located wherein the atmosphere of Mars.
Once Hope has reached Mars, it will spend almost two Earth years orbiting the planet and studying its atmosphere.
Featured
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 postponed
The men’s T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in Australia later this year, has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The tournament was scheduled to have taken place between 18 October and 15 November.
At a meeting on Monday, the board agreed on dates for the next three ICC men’s events so as to bring clarity to the calendar and give the sport an opportunity to best recover from the disruption caused by COVID-19.
The windows for the Men’s events are:
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will be held October – November 2021 with the final on 14 November 2021
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 will be held October – November 2022 with the final on 13 November 2022
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will be held in India October – November 2023 with the final on 26 November 2023
The ICC’s commercial board, the IBC, agreed to continue to monitor the rapidly changing situation and assess all the information available in order to make a considered decision on future hosts to ensure the sport is able to stage safe and successful global events in 2021 and 2022.
The IBC Board will also continue to evaluate the situation in relation to being able to stage the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 in New Zealand in February next year.
“In the meantime, planning for this event continues as scheduled,” read a statement issued by the ICC.
The Board will also continue to evaluate the situation in relation to being able to stage the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021.
ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said: “We have undertaken a comprehensive and complex contingency planning exercise and through this process, our number one priority has been to protect the health and safety of everyone involved in the sport.
“The decision to postpone the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup was taken after careful consideration of all of the options available to us and gives us the best possible opportunity of delivering two safe and successful T20 World Cups for fans around the world,” he said.
“Our members now have the clarity they need around event windows to enable them to reschedule lost bilateral and domestic cricket.
“Moving the Men’s Cricket World Cup to a later window is a critical element of this and gives us a better chance of maintaining the integrity of the qualification process. This additional time will be used to reschedule games that might be lost because of the pandemic ensuring qualification can be decided on the field of play.
“Throughout this process, we have worked closely with our key stakeholders including governments, members, broadcasters, partners, and medical experts to enable us to reach a collective decision for the good of the game and our fans. I would like to thank everyone involved for their commitment to a safe return to cricket.”
