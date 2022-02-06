Latest News
Five Afghan Air Force pilots return home from abroad
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Sunday that five Air Force pilots who fled the country last year have returned home.
According to a statement issued by the ministry of defense, the pilots returned home as a result of encouragement by the IEA.
Efforts continue to ensure that all professional staff of the Ministry of National Defense return to the country and play an active role in the development of their homeland, the statement read.
Single bomber carried out Kabul airport attack, U.S. military says
The U.S. military said on Friday that a single Islamic State (Daesh) bomber killed 13 U.S. troops and at least 170 Afghans at Kabul airport last August, not the complex attack originally suspected, and that it could not have been prevented with the resources on hand.
Briefing reporters on the results of a military inquiry, Marine General Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, said the bomb sent 5mm ball bearings ripping through a packed crowd at the airport’s Abbey Gate. The investigation found no definitive proof of any gunfire, Reuters reported.
“I want to acknowledge that the investigation differs from what we initially believed on the day of the attack,” McKenzie said. “At the time, the best information we had in the immediate aftermath of the attack indicated that it was a complex attack by both a suicide bomber and ISIS-K gunmen,” he added, using an acronym for Islamic State’s Afghan affiliate.
UN officials visit IEA leaders, promise aid to vulnerable Afghans
Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), met Saturday morning with Fran Equiza, UN Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan and his accompanying delegation, IEA said.
According to Enamullah Samangani, an IEA deputy spokesman, the meeting was also attended by the country director of the World Food Program (WFP) in Afghanistan, Mary-Ellen McGroarty.
Expressing confidence that a secure environment will emerge with the rule of the IEA, Fran Equiza, said: “We are continuing our efforts to reach as many people in need as possible, and because of that, we need to coordinate and create more facilities.”
Equiza thanked the World Food Program for facilitating the flow of food aid across the country without any problems, Samangani quoted him.
Meanwhile, WFP country directory Mary-Ellen McGroarty, called for more support for the organization’s distribution of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, and shared some of their problems in the meeting.
In return Abdul Salam Hanafi assured them that the IEA has developed a plan so that aid can be distributed transparently.
“The policy of the Islamic Emirate is to deliver aid in a transparent and correct manner to the people, and for more coordination, the Ministry of Plannhing has developed a plan so that aid can be distributed transparently and without discrimination to the beneficiaries.”
He assured the visiting dignitaries that the Government of Afghanistan is obliged to provide all the necessary conditions for the better implementation of humanitarian aid and to ensure the proper security of the staff of international aid organizations, Samangani said, citing Hanafi.
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Hindu Kush in Afghanistan
A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Saturday.
The quake was felt at around 09:00 in the morning in Kabul capital.
The quake, was at a depth of 209 km the centre said.
This comes after an earthquake shook western Afghanistan on January 18, killing more than 20 people and destroying hundreds of homes, local authorities said.
The 5.6 magnitude tremor shook the western province of Badghis, bordering Turkmenistan, reducing brick homes to rubble, according to photos shared by local authorities, Reuters reported.
Mullah Janan Saeqe, head of the Emergency Operations Centre of the Ministry of State for Emergency Affairs, confirmed the death toll and said more than 700 houses had been damaged, Reuters reported.
The quake was at a depth of 30 km (18.64 miles), according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.
