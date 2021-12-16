Latest News
First two of 6 relief flights from Saudi Arabia arrive in Kabul
Two Saudi Arabian planes carrying humanitarian assistance arrived at Kabul International Airport on Thursday, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) confirmed.
According to the IEA, Saudi Arabia will send four more planeloads of aid in the next few days.
General Supervisor of the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action in Saudi Arabia, Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabiah, said in a statement on Thursday that “this aid comes in implementation of the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Highness the Crown Prince – may God preserve them – to stand in addition to the brothers in Afghanistan, and as an extension of the interest that the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques attaches to humanitarian work and support the needy all over the world”.
According to the statement, the Saudi relief air bridge includes the operation of six relief flights, that will deliver aid to Afghanistan including food and shelter.
In addition, the center “secured foodstuffs weighing 1,920 tons, carried by 200 relief trucks, which will be launched via a land convoy from Pakistani territory and will be distributed to the most needy families in Afghanistan.”
Meanwhile, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, with support from the State of Qatar, delivered Wednesday a shipment of desperately needed aid to Afghanistan, the first of several emergency airlifts to arrive in the coming days.
The essential relief items will help displaced and vulnerable families brace themselves against the harsh winter weather, as economic and humanitarian conditions in Afghanistan continue to deteriorate.
This first airlift to arrive in Kabul included 28 tons of solar lamps and thermal blankets to be distributed to displaced Afghans most in need, UNHCR said in a statement.
“It is part of an overall 91 tons of UNHCR winter items that Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) are supporting UNHCR’s winterization program with, by airlifting them from Doha to Kabul to support vulnerable Afghans,” the statement read.
Latest News
Qureshi calls on international community to help Afghanistan
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday warned that the world’s inaction on Afghanistan would lead to a massive humanitarian crisis and that any ensuing chaos in the country would strengthen terrorist organizations.
Qureshi said in a statement that if the situation deteriorates in Afghanistan, it would not only affect Pakistan, but also other countries in the region and beyond.
“Pakistan wants the world to realise that a humanitarian crisis and economic collapse of Afghanistan is inevitable if the world continued to show apathy towards the grave situation,” he said.
He also said urgent steps need to be taken by the United Nations, International Monetary Fund, and the World Bank.
This comes ahead of the 17th Extraordinary Session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Council of Foreign Ministers (OIC-CFM) scheduled to take place in Islamabad on Sunday.
The meeting has been convened by Saudi Arabia and is expected to push the international community to step forward to help the Afghan people.
In his statement, Qureshi urged the international community to understand that any chaos and “anarchy in the wake of the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan would lead to the strengthening of terrorist organisations”.
He said the situation would not only affect Pakistan, but other countries of the region, including Iran and Tajikistan, and even Europe. “All the efforts and foreign investment of 20 years in Afghanistan besides the loss of innocent lives will prove futile with the rise of a new wave of terrorism,” he warned.
Latest News
U.S. Senate passes $770 billion defense bill, Biden’s signature next
The U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday for a version of the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, that authorizes $770 billion in defense spending – $25 billion more than requested by President Joe Biden – sending the measure to the White House for the president’s signature, Reuters reported.
The vote was 88-11, with strong support from both Democrats and Republicans for the annual legislation setting policy for the Department of Defense. The House of Representatives passed it by 363-70 last week.
According to the report the tally had been 89-10 but Democratic Senator Cory Booker changed his vote later on Wednesday.
Biden is expected to sign the bill, but the White House did not respond to requests for comment on Wednesday, read the report.
The NDAA is closely watched by a broad swath of industry and other interests because it is one of the only major pieces of legislation that becomes law every year and because it addresses a wide range of issues.
The NDAA has become law every year for six decades, Reuters reported.
Authorizing about 5% more military spending than last year, the fiscal 2022 NDAA is a compromise after intense negotiations between House and Senate Democrats and Republicans after being stalled by disputes over China and Russia policy.
According to Reuters it includes a 2.7% pay increase for the troops, and more aircraft and Navy ship purchases, in addition to strategies for dealing with geopolitical threats, especially Russia and China.
The NDAA includes $300 million for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which provides support to Ukraine’s armed forces, $4 billion for the European Defense Initiative and $150 million for Baltic security cooperation.
On China, the bill includes $7.1 billion for the Pacific Deterrence Initiative and a statement of congressional support for the defense of Taiwan, as well as a ban on the Department of Defense procuring products produced with forced labor from China’s Xinjiang region.
It creates a 16-member commission to study the war in Afghanistan. Biden ended the conflict – by far the country’s longest war – in August, Reuters reported.
This year’s NDAA includes an overhaul of the military justice system to take decisions on whether to prosecute cases of rape, sexual assault and some other major crimes out of the hands of military commanders.
The change was a partial victory for activists because it did not strip military commanders of the authority to prosecute all felonies. It came after advocates led by Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand waged a years-long effort to change the system in response to the thousands of cases of sexual assault among service members, many of which are never prosecuted.
According to the report the bill does not include some provisions included in earlier versions, notably one that would have required women to register for the military draft. The proposal had faced stiff opposition from a handful of socially conservative Republican lawmakers who thought it would erode traditional gender roles, threatening to stymie the entire NDAA.
Latest News
Karzai ‘invited’ IEA into Kabul to stop the chaos in August
Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai offered insights into the secret and sudden departure of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on August 15 and said he “invited” the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to enter Kabul.
In an interview with the Associated Press, Karzai said he issued the invitation in order “to protect the population so that the country, the city doesn’t fall into chaos and the unwanted elements who would probably loot the country, loot shops.”
Karzai said that when Ghani left, his security officials also left. The then defense minister Bismillah Khan even asked Karzai if he wanted to leave Kabul when Karzai contacted him to know what remnants of the government still remained. It turned out there were none. Not even the Kabul police chief had remained, AP reported.
Karzai, who was the country’s president for 13 years after the IEA was first ousted in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, refused to leave.
Karzai said Ghani’s flight scuttled a last-minute push by himself, the government’s chief negotiator Abdullah Abdullah and the IEA leadership in Doha that would have seen the IEA enter the capital as part of a negotiated agreement.
The countdown to a possible deal began August 14, the day before the IEA came to power, AP reported.
Karzai and Abdullah met Ghani, and they agreed that they would leave for Doha the next day with a list of 15 others to negotiate a power-sharing agreement. The IEA were already on the outskirts of Kabul, but Karzai said the leadership in Qatar promised IE forces would remain outside the city until the deal was struck.
Early on the morning of August 15, Karzai said, he waited to draw up the list. The capital was fidgety, on edge. Rumors were swirling about an IEA takeover. Karzai called Doha. He was told the IEA would not enter the city.
At noon, the IEA called to say that “the government should stay in its positions and should not move that they have no intention to (go) into the city,” Karzai said. “I and others spoke to various officials and assurances were given to us that, yes, that was the case, that the Americans and the government forces were holding firm to the places (and) that Kabul would not fall.”
However, by about 2:45 pm it became apparent Ghani had fled the city. Karzai called the defense minister, called the interior minister, searched for the Kabul police chief. Everyone was gone. “There was no official present at all in the capital, no police chief, no corps commander, no other units. They had all left.”
Ghani’s own protection unit’s deputy chief called Karzai to come to the palace and take over the presidency. He declined, saying legally he had no right to the job, AP reported. Instead, the former president decided to make a public, televised message, with his children at his side “so that the Afghan people know that we are all here.”
Karzai was adamant that there would have been an agreement for a peaceful transition had Ghani remained in Kabul.
“Absolutely. Absolutely. That is what we were preparing for, what we were hoping (along) with the chairman of the peace council to go to Doha that evening, or the next morning, and to finalize the agreement,” he said. “And I believe the Taliban (IEA) leaders were also waiting for us in Doha for the same … objective, for the same purpose.”
Today, Karzai meets regularly with the IEA leadership and says the world must engage with them. Equally important, he said, is that Afghans have to come together. War has dominated Afghanistan for more than 40 years, and in the last 20 years “Afghans have suffered on all sides,” he said.
The former president has a plan. In his talks with the IEA, he is advocating the temporary resurrection of the constitution that governed when Afghanistan was a monarchy. The idea was also floated during earlier Doha talks, AP reported.
At the same time, a traditional Loya Jirga — a grand council of all Afghans, including women — would be convened. It would decide the country’s future, including a representative government, a constitution, a national flag, he told AP.
There’s no indication the IEA will accept his formula, though he says they have not rejected it in discussions.
Karzai said the world has to engage with the IEA. Afghanistan needs to operate. Government servants have to be paid. Health care facilities need to function, he told AP.
“Right now, they need to cooperate with the government in any form they can,” said Karzai who also bemoaned the unchallenged and sometimes wrong international perceptions of the IEA.
He cited claims that women and girls are not allowed outside their homes or require a male companion. “That’s not true. There are girls on the streets — women by themselves.” The situation on the ground in Kabul bears this out.
Asked to describe the IEA, Karzai said: “I would describe them as Afghans, but Afghans who have gone through a very difficult period in their lives as all other Afghans have done for the past 40 years.”
We “have been through an extremely difficult period of our history in which we, the Afghans, have made mistakes on all sides, in which the international community and those who interacted with us have made tremendous mistakes,” Karzai said. “It’s time for all of us to realize that, and to look back at the mistakes that we have all made and to make it better.”
First two of 6 relief flights from Saudi Arabia arrive in Kabul
Qureshi calls on international community to help Afghanistan
Zerbena: Turkmenistan pledges to begin implementation of TAPI Gas Pipeline project
Saar: Reasons why United States lost war in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: International conferences on Afghanistan
Abducted psychiatrist Nader Alemi killed in Balkh
Bayat Foundation provides aid to needy people in Bamiyan
ACB announces Afghan women’s cricket will remain intact
IEA says 698 tons of dried fruits exported in last two weeks
Afghanistan’s U19s in Group C of 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup
Zerbena: Turkmenistan pledges to begin implementation of TAPI Gas Pipeline project
Saar: Reasons why United States lost war in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: International conferences on Afghanistan
Tahawol: Uncertain policies of foreign countries on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Afghanistan’s new government and economic crisis discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
UK pledges to support 1.8 million Afghans with $100 million of life-saving aid
-
World5 days ago
Towns destroyed after night of devastating tornadoes in central US
-
World5 days ago
Dubai says it welcomed 4.88 million visitors in Jan-Oct period
-
Latest News4 days ago
Bayat Foundation distributes food aid to at-risk, disabled residents of Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA welcomes US decision to allow transfer of personal remittances to Afghanistan
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: United Nations calls for inclusive government in Afghanistan
-
Business4 days ago
Hairatan customs officials record increase in export volumes
-
COVID-194 days ago
Chinese mainland administers 2.6 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses