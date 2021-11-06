Sport
First soccer tournament in Kabul following IEA takeover
Six soccer teams from around the country took part in a tournament in Kabul on Friday, marking the first such event since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) came into power in mid-August.
The tournament was held at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium in the capital.
Among the supporting fans in the stadium, were IEA officials and members who also came out to support the teams.
Cricket-Australia postpones Afghanistan test until ‘situation is clearer’
Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed on Friday it has postponed the Afghanistan test in Hobart scheduled for Nov. 27 until the situation regarding the women’s game in the South Asian nation becomes clearer, Reuters reported.
CA had said in September it would scrap the test if the Islamic Emirate’s government, which took power in August, did not allow women and girls to play the sport.
“Following extensive consultation with relevant stakeholders, Cricket Australia and the Afghanistan Cricket Board have agreed to postpone the inaugural men’s test match against Afghanistan,” CA said in a statement.
“CA is committed to support growing the game for women and men in Afghanistan and around the world, however, given the present uncertainty, CA felt it necessary to postpone the test match until a later time when the situation is clearer.”
Meanwhile, Afghanistan Cricket Board [ACB] confirms that the scheduled test match against Australia for late November in Hobart has been postponed following an agreement between the boards and will played in near future.
Afghanistan’s remarkable rise in cricket in recent years has been the sport’s biggest fairytale but the strife-torn nation risks isolation following the country’s IE takeover, Reuters reported.
The IE officials have said they will not repeat the harsh rule of their previous government, which banned most girls’ education and forbade women from going out in public without a male guardian.
According to the report the Afghan cricket board has requested the support of other full members of the International Cricket Council as it looks to retain its place in global cricket.
Afghanistan’s status is set to be discussed at an ICC meeting on the sidelines of the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.
Despite the test postponement, CA said it looked forward to hosting Afghanistan players — “who are great ambassadors for the game” — in Australia’s upcoming domestic T20 competition, the Big Bash League, Reuters reported.
The board said it also looked forward to hosting both the Afghan women’s and men’s teams in the “not-too-distant future”.
CA said in early September it would call off the test if media reports that women’s cricket would be banned in Afghanistan were substantiated.
The threat followed a report by Australian broadcaster SBS which quoted a IE representative as saying cricket was “not necessary” for women.
Australia’s sports minister Richard Colbeck said at the time the IE’s position was “deeply concerning”.
The Australian government cancelled a tour of Zimbabwe in 2007 over former president Robert Mugabe’s crackdown on political opponents in the African country.
Australia did not play South Africa from 1971 until the end of apartheid.
Australia’s test team had planned to use the Afghanistan match to prepare for the Ashes series against England starting Dec. 8 in Brisbane.
Instead Australia’s players will have an internal three-day match from Dec. 1 in Brisbane, about two weeks after the squad is announced in mid-November, read the report.
CA also published England’s warmup arrangements, with Joe Root’s team playing the second-string England Lions twice in Brisbane from Nov. 23-25 and Nov. 30-Dec. 3.
What Afghanistan now needs to reach T20 World Cup semi-finals
Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul powered India to a 66-run victory over Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday as the pre-tournament favourites finally registered a win at the T20 World Cup.
A 47-ball 74 by Rohit and Rahul’s haul of 69 from 48 balls laid the foundations for India to post a target of 210 runs that the Afghan team were unable to reach.
Their victory has now given India, who had a poor net run rate, a lifeline in Group 2 following heavy defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand in their first two matches.
Following Wednesday’s match, India have now moved above Namibia into fourth place in the group. With unbeaten Pakistan the runaway leaders on eight points.
While Afghanistan is still in second place on the board, the remaining semi-final berth is still up for grabs.
If Afghanistan are to carry on their T20 World Cup journey they need to beat New Zealand in their final match and finish the group with a superior net run rate to both India and the Kiwis.
Lose to New Zealand, the team will be out.
India take on Afghanistan with semi-final hopes hanging by a thread
Afghanistan will meet India in Wednesday’s Super 12 fixture in Abu Dhabi in what is a crucial game as both sides are hoping to secure the last Group 2 spot in the semi-finals.
India were initially pre-tournament favourites to take this year’s T20 World Cup but as cricket commentators have said, nothing has gone to plan for them so far.
They lost two tosses, their batting failed twice, their bowlers have taken only two wickets so far, and they find themselves second-last on the Group 2 table with no points from two games.
They can mathematically still finish in the top two of the group and make it to the semi-final, but the first step of that involves a defining win against Afghanistan.
The Afghan team however aren’t going to make things easy and have an excellent net run rate after big wins against Scotland and Namibia. Afghanistan also gave Pakistan some nervous moments during their match.
Their spin attack is world class, and will be the main threat to an Indian batting line-up that has struggled to get going against spinners.
But stars on both the Indian and Afghan sides will be wary of how dangerous the other players can be.
The match will start at 6.30pm Kabul time and will be broadcast live on Ariana Television.
