Latest News
First shipment of aid arrives from China
China has sent its first shipment of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan since the fall of the previous government.
Wang Yu, China’s ambassador to Kabul, said in a tweet on Wednesday that the aid included blankets and warm clothes.
“The assistance shows deep love and friendship of Chinese people to Afghan people and reflects China’s role as a major country that keeps its promises and is kind to its neighbors, which is a great move to build a community with a shared future for mankind,” Wang tweeted.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Ministry of Refugees also announced in a press release that aid from China included 4,000 blankets and 3,780 jackets.
The ministry has indicated that the aid will be distributed to displaced people.
The Ministry of Refugees of the IEA has said that China has assured Afghanistan of the continuation of its humanitarian aid and said that the country is ready to cooperate to improve the living conditions of the Afghan people.
This comes after as many as five million people in Afghanistan who have been displaced due to the recent conflict are in desperate need of emergency aid ahead of winter.
Thousands of internally displaced people (IDPs) are living in very poor conditions in Kabul camps, where they have no access to medical services nor regular food supplies.
Meanwhile, Amnesty International stated that over 5 million internally displaced Afghans are in dire need of support amidst the escalating crisis in Afghanistan.
The Ministry of Refugees, however, stated that the number of IDPs is lower than what Amnesty International has reported.
The Ministry said around one million Afghans have been displaced, adding that aid would be provided to all displaced people.
Latest News
IDPs appeal for urgent help ahead of winter
As many as five million people in Afghanistan who have been displaced due to the recent conflict are in desperate need of emergency aid ahead of winter.
Thousands of internally displaced people (IDPs) are living in very poor conditions in Kabul camps, where they have no access to medical services nor regular food supplies.
Sahar Arsalan, an IDP stated: “Refugees from all provinces are living inside tents in hardship; so far, they have not received any assistance from the Islamic Emirate or any organizations.”
The IDPs have also called on aid agencies to provide them with shelter in Kabul or help them to return home.
Another IDP said: “Many refugees have no home in their provinces and they need aid and help to get back to their province to help them pay rent for houses.”
Meanwhile, Amnesty International stated that over 5 million internally displaced Afghans are in dire need of support amidst the escalating crisis in Afghanistan.
“The international community must ensure humanitarian aid continues unabated to Afghanistan, the organization tweeted.
The Ministry of Refugees, however, stated that the number of IDPs is lower than what Amnesty International has reported.
The Ministry said around one million Afghans have been displaced, adding that aid would be provided to all displaced people.
Arsala Kharoti, the acting deputy minister of refugees stated: “Consultations have been made with as many as 30 organizations, issues of transportation have been considered for them (IDPs), for where they must go [to live], food and cash and we have also discussed the issue of those who don’t have shelter and whose houses have been destroyed.”
Latest News
Afghan lawyers welcome IEA’s move to adopt former constitution
Afghan lawyers have welcomed the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) willingness to govern based on a constitution.
The Ministry of Justice said in a statement this week that the IEA will implement the constitution of the era of former Afghan King Mohammad Zahir (King Zahir Shah).
According to the statement, the IEA will implement the constitution “for the interim period without any content that is in conflict with Islamic Sharia (Jurisprudence) and the principles of the Islamic Emirate.”
Acting Justice Minister Mawlawi Abdul Hakim Shari said in a meeting with the Chinese Ambassador to Kabul Wang Yu that the Islamic Emirate will respect international laws and instruments which are not in conflict with the principles of “Sharia and the Islamic Emirate.”
The constitution is based on Hanafi, which is one of the traditional major Sunni schools of Islamic jurisprudence.
Abdul Subhan, a lawyer stated: “This is good news that the Islamic Emirate is prepared to proceed with the affairs of the country according to a constitution.”
Amanullah Samangani, a member of the IEA’s Cultural Commission, said: “The constitution that is based on the principles of the (Holy) Quran and Sunnah (ways of Prophet Mohammad PBUH). The scholars and Ulema of the country will discuss its details.”
King Zahir Shah adopted the constitution in 1964, allowing Afghans, for the first time, to practice democracy for a decade.
According to the constitution, the official flag of Afghanistan is defined in black, red, and green, the king is a Hanafi and represents national sovereignty, and the Prime Minister enacts orders.
The roles of the Prime Minister, the Speakers of the Parliament (Wolesi Jirga) and the Senate (Meshrano Jirga), and the Chief of Justice (Supreme Judge) were very important in Zahir Shah’s constitution.
Latest News
IEA urges Washington to stop flying drones over Afghanistan
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Wednesday warned of consequences if the United States did not stop flying drones over Afghan airspace.
The IEA said in a statement, that in flying drones over the country, the U.S is in violation of international rights and laws “as well as its commitments made to the IEA in Doha, Qatar” in February last year.
“We call on all countries, especially United States, to treat Afghanistan in light of international rights, laws and commitments … in order to prevent any negative consequences.”
Reuters reported the Pentagon was not immediately available for comment.
Since the IEA swept back to power, the US has generally pursued a policy of tentative engagement and cooperation, while not officially recognising the government.
However, US officials, concerned over the resurgence of al-Qaeda and the strengthening of ISIS-K (Daesh) affiliates in Afghanistan, have repeatedly said the US will maintain “over-the-horizon” capabilities in responding to threats in Afghanistan.
Both the US and the IEA consider Daesh an enemy, offering the possibility of some cooperation.
Daesh claimed responsibility for the August 26 attack at the Kabul airport and more recently bomb attacks in the eastern city of Jalalabad.
On August 29 however, a US drone strike in Kabul, that Washington later admitted was a mistake, killed 10 civilians, and not members of Daesh.
First shipment of aid arrives from China
IDPs appeal for urgent help ahead of winter
Death toll in Ecuador prison riot rises to 116, six decapitated
Beijing Games to allow spectators only from mainland China
Afghan lawyers welcome IEA’s move to adopt former constitution
Mexico hit by magnitude 7.0 earthquake
Clashes break out between Taliban and resistance movement
Taliban object to US comments on govt appointments
Brother of Afghan opposition figure executed, family says
3 security personnel killed, 20 injured in Quetta suicide bombing
Zerbena: Transportation revenue in Afghanistan’s economy discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan crisis discussed
Zerbena: Concerns over spread of poverty and hunger in the country
Morning News Show Part 2: Closure of government institutions discussed
Morning News Show Part 1: Fear of famine in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA calls for foreign airlines to resume flights into Kabul
-
Latest News5 days ago
China welcomes Huawei executive home, but silent on freed Canadians
-
Latest News5 days ago
Four kidnappers killed by IEA forces in hostage drama
-
Latest News5 days ago
Suicide car bomb in Somali capital kills at least 8: official
-
Latest News5 days ago
One killed, seven wounded in Nangarhar explosion
-
Business5 days ago
Carpet industry takes major knock as client base dries up
-
Latest News4 days ago
Malala pleads with world to protect Afghan girls’ education
-
Latest News4 days ago
India’s Modi tells UNGA Afghanistan cannot be used to spread terrorism