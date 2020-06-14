Latest News
First round of Intra-Afghan Negotiations to take place in Qatar
Although the time for the talks is unclear, government sources confirm that all sides have agreed on Qatar as the location for the first round of talks.
“Qatar has already cooperated in the Afghan peace process, and many other countries besides Qatar have cooperated well in this process,” said Dawakhan Minapal, the President’s deputy spokesman.
The Qatari foreign ministry’s special envoy to Afghanistan, who met with government leaders and the Taliban delegation during his visit to Kabul, said more prisoners will be released in the coming days and the release process would be completed this week.
Motaliq al-Qahtani, the Qatari foreign ministry’s special envoy for Afghanistan, expects the prisoner release to complete this week. He called the next stage of negotiations a “historic milestone” for the Afghan people to find a solution to the conflict.
Meanwhile, the Office of National Security Council has talked about the agenda of the talks and have proposed it to the Taliban, saying that the government is waiting for the group’s response to begin negotiations.
“The Taliban are hindering progress in the dialogue. We have proposed the agenda to discuss with the Taliban, but it has not responded yet,” said Jawid Faisal, the spokesman for the National Security Council.
So far, 3,000 Taliban prisoners have been released from government custody and hundreds of government prisoners have been released from the Taliban prisons.
The technical delegations of the two sides in Kabul are working on a list of 2,000 other prisoners to release
According to the National Security Council, with the end of the work of the technical delegations of the government and the Taliban, the process of releasing the prisoners will resume.
The first round of Intra-Afghan talks is expected to take place in June, with the release of 2,000 other Taliban prisoners.
COVID-19
Covid-19 Afghanistan; 664 new cases with 20 deaths
According to the Ministry of Public Health, 20 Covid-19 patients died and 664 new cases have been registered in the past 24 hours in Afghanistan.
With 664 new registries, the total number of Covid-19 infections in the country rises to 24,766.
Also, more than 500 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours.
The threat is spreading and the crisis is deepening –the situation seems to be out of the government’s control.
Many move around normally, and it is rare to see anyone paying attention to health instructions.
“Ninety percent of citizens ignore health guidelines and the government’s strict rules haven’t worked,” said Kabul Governor Mohammad Yaqub Haidari.
The Anti-Coronavirus Committee, in coordination with a number of volunteers, has launched a program to raise awareness about the threat of the virus in and around the city.
“The door to door campaign is being launched by the emergency committee to raise awareness,” said Benazir Baktash, a member of the Anti-Coronavirus Committee.
The Ministry of Health’s one-day statistics shows that out of 1,211 suspected samples, 664 positive cases of the Coronavirus have been tested positive in the country, and Kabul still tops the table.
“Anyone with the Coronavirus symptoms does not need to be tested,” said Haqmal Samsoor, a spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health.
On the other hand, the lack of Coronavirus testing kits in Herat for three days has raised concerns among the public and officials.
Local officials in Herat have confirmed that no tests have been taken at Herat’s laboratory in the past 72 hours, which is worrying.
Herat Public Health officials say the kits have not yet been shipped from Kabul to the province due to flight delays.
However, after the quarantine was re-announced in parts of the country, it seems that it has been symbolic in Kabul.
Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly commits suicide
Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his house in Mumbai, India, the Hindustan Times reported.
According to the times, Sushant, 34, has reportedly hanged himself.
The reason for Singh’s suicide yet to be determined. But recently, his former manager Disha Salian had committed suicide by jumping off a building in Mumbai.
He played role in M.S. Dhoni; the untold story, Rabta, Kedarnath, PK, and Chhichhore movies.
His last release was ‘Chhichhore’, which hit the screens in 2019.
Sushant Singh was born on 21st January 1986. He started his career with television series.
Japanese private rocket fails to reach space
A rocket launched by a Japanese aerospace startup on Sunday morning failed to reach outer space, local media reported.
The rocket liftoff at around 5:15 a.m. today from the town of Taiki in Japan’s Hokkaido.
According to the Japanese the Mainichi newspaper, the Interstellar Technologies Inc.’s MOMO-5 rocket fell into the sea without reaching space due to engine failure.
Part of the engine was damaged during the launch and the fuselage could no longer maintain its orientation, the company said. The rocket reached an altitude of about 11 kilometers before falling into waters some 4 km off the launch site.
“It was a disappointing result, but there were no major problems except for the damaged (engine) part. We would like to take necessary steps toward the next (launch),” Takahiro Inagawa, president of the company, said in an online press conference quoted by the Mainichi.
Meanwhile, the founder of the Interstellar Technologies Takafumi Horie said that the rocket flew perfectly part of the way.
The company which was founded in 2013, in May last year became the first private Japanese company to send a rocket to the edge of space, about 100 kilometers above the Earth. It was aiming to reach space for the second time and gain momentum in commercialization.
