First round of Intra-Afghan Negotiations to take place in Qatar

Although the time for the talks is unclear, government sources confirm that all sides have agreed on Qatar as the location for the first round of talks.

“Qatar has already cooperated in the Afghan peace process, and many other countries besides Qatar have cooperated well in this process,” said Dawakhan Minapal, the President’s deputy spokesman.

The Qatari foreign ministry’s special envoy to Afghanistan, who met with government leaders and the Taliban delegation during his visit to Kabul, said more prisoners will be released in the coming days and the release process would be completed this week.

Motaliq al-Qahtani, the Qatari foreign ministry’s special envoy for Afghanistan, expects the prisoner release to complete this week. He called the next stage of negotiations a “historic milestone” for the Afghan people to find a solution to the conflict.

Meanwhile, the Office of National Security Council has talked about the agenda of the talks and have proposed it to the Taliban, saying that the government is waiting for the group’s response to begin negotiations.

“The Taliban are hindering progress in the dialogue. We have proposed the agenda to discuss with the Taliban, but it has not responded yet,” said Jawid Faisal, the spokesman for the National Security Council.

So far, 3,000 Taliban prisoners have been released from government custody and hundreds of government prisoners have been released from the Taliban prisons.

The technical delegations of the two sides in Kabul are working on a list of 2,000 other prisoners to release

According to the National Security Council, with the end of the work of the technical delegations of the government and the Taliban, the process of releasing the prisoners will resume.

The first round of Intra-Afghan talks is expected to take place in June, with the release of 2,000 other Taliban prisoners.