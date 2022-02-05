Sport
First gold of the Games won by Norwegian
Norway nabbed the first gold medal of the Winter Games on Saturday at the Beijing Olympics.
Norwegian Therese Johaug powered to victory to take the gold medal in the women’s skiathlon race, well ahead of Russian Natalia Nepryaeva and Austria’s Teresa Stadlober, who snagged the bronze medal, Reuters reported.
The number of cases of COVID-19 cases inside the Games bubble meanwhile hit the second highest since arrivals began after 45 new cases were detected on Friday. Organisers said the situation was under control and cases were confined to a ‘closed loop’.
The 2022 Winter Games are being held in Beijing in extraordinary circumstances with metal fences, robot bartenders, workers in hazmat suits and strict mask policies meant to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
At least one athlete said he was determined to make the most of it.
American snowboarder Shaun White, who became the face of the sport, winning three gold medals, said on Saturday the Beijing Olympics would be his last snowboarding competition and that he would retire from all contests.
White, 35, said he was “enjoying every moment” of his final Olympics in Beijing.
Sport
Beijing fans celebrate Winter Olympics opening ceremony under shadow of COVID
Beijing residents celebrated on Friday the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, whose preparations were beset by the pandemic and criticism over human rights in China, Reuters reported.
With China still sticking to a “zero Covid” policy despite the Omicron variant spreading fast across the globe, organizers decided last month not to sell tickets to the public, kept outside a “closed loop” of competitors and other personnel.
More than one hundred residents gathered in a community square in the Chinese capital to watch the event from a distance.
The ceremony in a partially-filled Bird’s Nest stadium – the scene of Beijing’s triumphant 2008 Summer Games launch – was filled with imagery of ice and snow, with Xi’s declaration followed by red-suited “skaters” sliding across virtual ice.
“I am very excited. Look at everyone, they are all excited. They are waving flags and cheering,” said 57-year-old Tan Yuping.
Other sports enthusiasts, including Zhang Keyao, gathered at a local bar.
“This time the Game is held at the gate of our house. I really want to go to watch the game and cheer for it. It’s a pity this time,” he said.
The Olympics will run from February 4 to 20.
Sport
Australia beat Afghanistan to secure third spot in ICC U19 WC
Australia beat Afghanistan in a close contest by two wickets to secure third position in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup in Antigua on Saturday.
Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda.
However two early wickets for William Salzmann (3-43), removing Nangeyalia Kharote and Allah Noor, reduced Afghanistan to 15 for two.
Mohammad Ishaq (34) and skipper Suliman Shafi (37) started to rebuild, adding 70 before the former was run out by Salzmann, the latter falling three balls later to Radhakrishnan.
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai took up the baton, making 81 as wickets continued to tumble around him, before becoming the ninth man to fall as Salzmann’s final victim with the score on 201.
Skipper Cooper Connolly (2-30) finished off the innings with his second wicket in the final over, leaving Australia with a manageable chase as they were set 202 to win.
Campbell Kellaway (51) and Teague Wyllie (13) put on a half-century stand for the first wicket before the latter was bowled by Nangeyalia to bring Radhakrishnan to the crease.
He and Kellaway added another 60 before a little wobble as Noor Ahmad removed both Kellaway and Connolly in quick succession.
Isaac Higgins joined Radhakrishnan, scoring 11 in a 40-run partnership, but when both were dismissed with 35 still required, a few nerves started to appear.
Lachlan Shaw (13) and Corey Miller (13) then added 26 to take Australia to the brink before three quick wickets gave Afghanistan hope.
They took it to the final over, but Joshua Garner (four not out) held his nerve to see Australia home.
COVID-19
Six German athletes test positive for COVID on arrival in Beijing
Six German athletes who arrived in Beijing on Thursday have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to seven cases among them so far, the team said, Reuters reported.
“Three teams of Team D (Germany) are affected,” the Germany team said in a statement on Friday, without naming the people or sports teams affected.
“The team members are without symptoms and have been initially separated from the rest of the squad. There will be further PCR tests to confirm the results. The process from here on will be decided by the results.”
According to Reuters the other 78 athletes who arrived on the same flight had tested negative.
German figure skater Nolan Seegert has already tested positive for COVID-19 twice in Beijing and is isolating in a hotel, forcing Germany to drop out of the figure skating pairs in the team event.
A number of athletes have already been ruled out of the Feb. 4-20 Games after testing positive on arrival at the airport, Reuters reproted.
Organisers have said so far 287 Games participants, which includes athletes, coaches, officials, media and organising staff, had tested positive in Beijing.
A total of 610,000 tests had been conducted until Thursday, read the report.
Athletes who want to return to competition and training will need to be without symptoms and provide two negative tests 24 hours apart to be released from isolation.
