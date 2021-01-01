Latest News
First day of 2021 starts with assassination of Ghor journalist
Bismillah Adil, a journalist and civil society activist in Ghor, was assassinated on Friday in Feroz Koh city, the center of the province, local officials confirmed.
Adil was head of Radio Sada-e-Ghor, local radio in Ghor, and was killed by unknown armed men in Dara-e-Taimur village on the outskirts of Feroz Koh city, officials added.
The deputy governor of Ghor has confirmed the incident to the media.
Reports indicate that Adil was also attacked twice in the past by gunmen but he survived.
So far no group claimed responsibility for the attack.
This comes a week after a journalist in Ghazni, Rahmatullah Nikzad, who was head of the journalists’ union in the province, was killed in an attack by armed men outside his home in Ghazni city.
Meanwhile, yesterday Special Forces from the Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS) have arrested two men in connection with the assassination of Nikzad.
According to the statement, the perpetrators are Taliban militants who were among the 5,000 prisoners freed by government earlier this year under the terms of the US-Taliban agreement.
The militants were identified as Hamidullah and Zikrullah and “were among 5,000 Taliban prisoners that reunited with the Qari Obaid group, who are responsible for targeted killings in Ghazni,” read the statement.
“In the last two months, they (suspects) have assassinated Rahmatullah Nikzad, a judge and two Ghazni revenue department staff members in the province,” the statement read.
President Ghani tasks AOP to process state medal for Rashid Khan
President Ashraf Ghani has tasked relevant organizations to processing state medal for Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan for his recent achievement in cricket.
“As requested by ACB Chairman Farhan Yusefzai, the president has tasked administrative office of the President (AOPAFG) to start the process of honoring Rashid Khan with a high state medal for his achievement of being named the ICC T20I Player of the Decade and his services to the country through sports.” ACB tweeted.
This comes after two days Afghanistan cricket board (ACB) Chairman Farhan Yusefzai has requested President Ashraf Ghani to award star Afghan spinner Rashid Khan with a state medal after the latter achieved a historic landmark in his career winning the ICC T20I Player of the Decade award.
Rashid Khan was declared the ICC T20I Cricketer of the Decade yesterday having already been featured in the ICC T20I Team of the Decade a day earlier.
Rashid has an incredible record to date in the format, the ICC stated on its website.
He has amassed 89 wickets in 48 games, at an average of just 12.62. With a strike-rate of 12.3, the No.1-ranked men’s T20I bowler boasts a T20 career-best 5/3 against Ireland in 2017.
Rashid said after the news was announced that he was “speechless” but thanked his fans and said it was a “great moment for all of Afghanistan”.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) at an event on Thursday appreciated cricket star Rashid Khan for his recent achievements, especially his selection as the Men’s T20l Cricketer of the Decade by the International Cricket Council.
Afghan sports officials said the achievement by Rashid Khan is a big pride for the country and that Rashid can be a role model for other youth in Afghanistan.
Foreign fighters among 18 killed in Nangarhar airstrike
At least eighteen Taliban, including foreign fighters, have been killed in airstrikes in the Pachiragam district of eastern Nangarhar province, the governor office said.
“Notorious, foreign commanders were among those killed in the Wali Naw locality.” Provincial governor Ziaul-Haq Amarkhel posted on his Twitter.
They planned to attack security check-posts, but they were killed in an Afghan air force strike before they could launch an attack, their bodies are in the area, Amarkhel added.
The Taliban did not comment yet.
Body of Afghanistan’s envoy to Qatar moved to Kabul
The body of Afghanistan’s ambassador to Qatar Abdul Hakim Dalili, who had passed away due to heart disease earlier this week, was brought to Afghan capital.
He will be buried in Kabul on Friday.
President Ghani, who attended the funeral, said Dalili played an important role in the peace efforts in Doha, the Presidential Palace said in a statement.
Abdul Hakim Dalili, Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Qatar, died Tuesday morning of heart attack after being hospitalized on Monday, government sources confirmed.
Dalili’s death is a big loss to Afghanistan as he had been actively involved in the peace process, Officials at the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) said.
Faraidoon Khwazoon, a spokesman for the High Peace Council said Dalili had a key role in the ongoing peace process in Doha, the capital of Qatar.
Dalili was appointed as Ambassador to Qatar in February 2019 and was known for his indefatigable efforts in the peace process initiative and enhancing ties with Qatar.
In an interview in August last year, Dalili told Gulf Times: “My job gives me a sense of achievement”.
Before joining politics, Dalili studied in Doha and worked as a teacher.
