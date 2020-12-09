COVID-19
First Covid-19 vaccine shipment to enter Afghanistan in mid-2021: MoPH
The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) said Wednesday that Afghanistan would receive the first shipment of the Covid-19 vaccine in the next seven months.
Addressing a press conference, spokesman for the MoPH Akmal Samsor stated that health workers, public workers, teachers, employees of privates companies, senior citizens, and patients would be the first to get the vaccine.
“The first shipment of the corona vaccine will arrive in mid-2021, in the next seven to eight months, and those who are at greater risk will be the first recipients,” Samsor said.
This comes as, infections have been increased in Afghanistan in the past few days, as a second wave has surged in the country.
According to the Public Health Ministry’s daily updates, 177 people were tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.
At least 13 Coronavirus patients have died at the same time, while 177 people have been recovered and discharged from the hospitals.
Meanwhile, Akmal Samsor stated that the first shipment of the vaccine would be sufficient for the 3 percent of the population.
He added that 40 percent of the country’s population would be inoculated in the next two years. Samsor stated that the World Bank has allocated $100 million, and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has granted $50 million to provide the Covid-19 vaccine.
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said this week that the organization in coordination with the Ministry of Public Health is planning to help roll out the inoculation program once the Covid-19 vaccine is available in Afghanistan.
“We will be having a high-level discussion with the government on having a comprehensive vaccination program in coordination with donor partners. It is important that the partners walk together to support the government in this particular vaccination program,” Narendra Singru, the ADB’s Country Director for Afghanistan.
Russia to roll out registration process for COVID-19 vaccines
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the start of a large-scale registration program for COVID-19 vaccinations, local news agencies reported.
Moscow will begin the registration process this week and doctors, teachers, and social workers will be the first to get the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, the State-owned news outlet TASS reported Thursday.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a statement on Thursday: “Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin has given an assignment to begin a large-scale vaccination against COVID next week. And first of all to provide the vaccine to the citizens in the risk group.”
According to the statement, vaccination stations will open on Friday.
“In coordination with the Russian government, in order to test out the enormous mechanism of a mass vaccination we are opening an electronic registration[process] for inoculation for educational workers, workers in the healthcare of all forms of property, as well as for workers of the city social services beginning on December 4, 2020,” Sobyanin stated.
He added that more people would be inoculated as large quantities of the vaccine will arrive in the next few weeks.
Reuters reported that the Sputnik V, one of two Russian-made vaccines to have received domestic regulatory approval so far despite clinical trials being incomplete, requires two injections. A third vaccine is also on the cards.
Corona: Pandemic in Afghanistan discussed
Oxygen producing plant inaugurated at Kabul Hospital
An oxygen-producing plant was inaugurated on Sunday at Muhammad Ali Jinnah Hospital in the capital Kabul city.
A number of high-ranking government officials including Ahmad Jawad Osmani, Acting Minister of Public Health, and several MPs and Monsoor Ahmad Khan Ambassador of Pakistan to Kabul had attended the inauguration ceremony of the plant.
The plant with a capacity of producing 50 balloons of oxygen per hour would meet patients’ needs at the hospital.
The 300-bed Jinnah Hospital, which was one of the capital’s Covid-19 isolation centers, is constructed by the government of Pakistan in Dasht-e-Barchi of the city at a cost of $24 million.
Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Monsoor Ahmad Khan stated that Pakistan is committed to assisting Afghanistan in development projects.
Along with Hon Afghan Health Minister Ahmad Jawad Usmani inaugurated new Oxygen production plant provided by Pakistan to Jinnah Hospital.Kabul. Pakistan committed to help Afghanistan in development projects @PakEmbKabul @ForeignOfficePk pic.twitter.com/LEj6iNPKI2
— Mansoor Ahmad Khan (@ambmansoorkhan) November 29, 2020
“We are trying to establish a cancer treatment center at the Ali Jinnah Hospital. Pakistan is ready to assist Afghanistan in various areas, even peace,” the Pakistani Ambassador said.
At the inauguration ceremony, Public Health Acting Minister Jawad Osmani warned of the second wave of Covid-19 in the country.
He stated that around 1240 people have been infected with Covid-19 in the past week. According to him, the infections have increased by 10 percent and the fatalities have increased by 3 percent.
