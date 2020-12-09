First Covid-19 vaccine shipment to enter Afghanistan in mid-2021: MoPH

(Last Updated On: December 9, 2020)

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) said Wednesday that Afghanistan would receive the first shipment of the Covid-19 vaccine in the next seven months.

Addressing a press conference, spokesman for the MoPH Akmal Samsor stated that health workers, public workers, teachers, employees of privates companies, senior citizens, and patients would be the first to get the vaccine.

“The first shipment of the corona vaccine will arrive in mid-2021, in the next seven to eight months, and those who are at greater risk will be the first recipients,” Samsor said.

This comes as, infections have been increased in Afghanistan in the past few days, as a second wave has surged in the country.

According to the Public Health Ministry’s daily updates, 177 people were tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

At least 13 Coronavirus patients have died at the same time, while 177 people have been recovered and discharged from the hospitals.

Meanwhile, Akmal Samsor stated that the first shipment of the vaccine would be sufficient for the 3 percent of the population.

He added that 40 percent of the country’s population would be inoculated in the next two years. Samsor stated that the World Bank has allocated $100 million, and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has granted $50 million to provide the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said this week that the organization in coordination with the Ministry of Public Health is planning to help roll out the inoculation program once the Covid-19 vaccine is available in Afghanistan.

“We will be having a high-level discussion with the government on having a comprehensive vaccination program in coordination with donor partners. It is important that the partners walk together to support the government in this particular vaccination program,” Narendra Singru, the ADB’s Country Director for Afghanistan.