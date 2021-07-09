COVID-19
First consignment of COVID-19 vaccine donated by US arrives in Kabul
More than 1.4 million doses of the US-donated Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Afghanistan on Friday, the UN children’s agency UNICEF said in a statement.
The first batch, 1,484,900 doses, was handed over to the Afghan government at an event on Friday.
Ross Wilson, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy in Kabul, who attended the event reiterated the US continued assistance to Afghanistan after the withdrawal of the American forces from Afghanistan.
“I’m delighted that the US was able to provide 1.48 million doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, underscoring our Enduring Partnership,” Wilson said in a tweet.
COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the lives & livelihoods of people the world over, including here in Afghanistan. I’m delighted that the US was able to provide 1.48 million doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, underscoring our #EnduringPartnership https://t.co/IDCGp618S6
— Chargé d’Affaires Ross Wilson (@USAmbKabul) July 9, 2021
“This is the first of two vaccine consignments to arrive this month, bringing the total donation to around 3.3 million doses,” the statement said.
The deliveries are part of President Joe Biden’s pledge to share 80 million vaccine doses globally, most through COVAX, which is run by the Gavi Vaccine Alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, the World Health Organization, and UNICEF.
“These vaccines arrive at a critical time for Afghanistan as the country faces a difficult surge in COVID-19 infections,” said UNICEF Representative in Afghanistan, Hervé Ludovic De Lys.
Over 1,200 new infections were reported in Afghanistan on July 8th down from a record peak of 1,853 new cases on June 21st, according to the Reuters COVID-19 tracker. Less than four percent of the Afghan population is vaccinated, UNICEF said.
“As many countries face vaccine supply challenges, the dose-sharing mechanism is a rapid way to close the immediate supply gap,” De Lys said. “I hope that other governments will step up and share their doses, supplies, and therapeutics to protect those most in need.”
COVID-19
Three cases of COVID-linked black fungus recorded in Afghanistan
The Ministry of Public Health says three people have been diagnosed with COVID-linked black fungus, including one patient who died.
According to the ministry, two men and a woman were infected in Kabul, Baghlan and Samangan provinces.
Meanwhile, the acting health minister on Saturday warned that if people do not take coronavirus seriously they could also risk having to deal with black fungus disease.
“The corona test of all three people with the disease was positive, and two of them also had diabetes,” said Majroh.
Meanwhile, according to Ministry of Public Health statistics, 92 COVID patients died overnight and 1,272 new cases were reported.
People with weakened immune systems or people with heart disease, as well as people with chronic diabetes and cancer, are at risk of developing fungal infections. The disease mostly affects the mucous membranes of the nose, eyes, lungs and brain and can be fatal.
Although black fungus does not spread easily, a person with a weakened immune system is at risk of contracting it.
Sources meanwhile said people are trying to get the Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine to ward off the disease.
States across India last month declared a “black fungus” epidemic as cases of the fatal rare infection shot up in patients recovering from COVID-19.
The fungal disease, called mucormycosis, has a 50% mortality rate. It affects patients initially in the nose but the fungus can then spread into the brain, and can often only be treated by major surgery removing the eye or part of skull and jaw.
COVID-19
India’s death toll from coronavirus crosses 400,000
India reached the grim milestone of 400,000 deaths from the coronavirus on Friday, half of them during a second wave in the past few months that overwhelmed the healthcare system and crematoriums.
India has recorded 30.45 million cases since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, and is the second-most affected country behind the United States, which has 33 million cases.
The United States has over 604,000 deaths and about 518,000 people have died in Brazil.
India, the world’s second-most populous nation, recorded 853 deaths in the past 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Friday. That took it past the 400,000 mark, with the last 100,000 being added in just 39 days, according to a Reuters tally.
But health experts believe India may have undercounted deaths significantly and the actual number could have reached one million or even higher.
Scores of bodies washed up along the Ganges river in northern India in May, as people struggled to keep pace with deaths and cremations at the peak of the second wave.
“Undercounting of deaths is something that has happened across states, mostly because of lags in the system, so that means we will never have a true idea of how many people we lost in this second wave,” said Rijo M John, a professor at the Rajagiri College of Social Sciences in the southern city of Kochi.
Last month, Bihar, one of India’s poorest states, revised its total COVID-19 death toll to 9,429 from 5,424, after an order from a local court.
India recorded a total of 200,000 deaths at the end of April, but took just 28 days to get to 300,000 deaths.
Hospitals ran out of beds and life-saving oxygen during the second wave in April and May and people died in parking lots outside hospitals and at their homes.
Cases have declined steadily since hitting a peak in May, but government officials and experts have warned that a third wave looms, as the country slowly re-opens and a new variant, locally called the Delta Plus, rears its head.
COVID-19
Turkey halts flights from six countries due to coronavirus variants
Turkey has stopped flights and all direct travel from Bangladesh, Brazil, South Africa, India, Nepal and Sri Lanka due to new variants of the coronavirus, the Turkish Interior Ministry said on Monday.
Reuters reported that those who arrive from other places but have been in the countries listed within the last 14 days will need to show a negative PCR test within a maximum of 72 hours before entry and they will need to quarantine for 14 days, it said.
Those arriving from Pakistan and Afghanistan or who have been there in the last 14 days will need to quarantine in Turkey for 10 days upon arrival, it said.
Those coming from the United Kingdom, Iran, Egypt and Singapore will need to show a negative PCR test within 72 hours prior to arrival, the ministry added.
Fire at Bangladesh juice factory kills 52
First consignment of COVID-19 vaccine donated by US arrives in Kabul
WHO concerned about worsening access in Afghanistan
Taliban says it controls 85% territory of Afghanistan
Saudi Arabia says Iran’s nuclear activity is concerning
Taliban seize 17 more districts as fighting intensifies in Afghanistan
Hardline judge wins landslide in Iran presidential vote amid low turnout
Israel’s new government begins, Netanyahu era ends
Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in Siberian deep freeze
Turkey should pull troops from Afghanistan under 2020 accord: Taliban spokesman
Morning News Show: Efforts to resume peace talks between Taliban and Govt discussed
Tahawol: Regional counties concern over security situation in Afghanistan
Pas Az Khabar: Fall of Afghan currency against US dollars discussed
Sola: Efforts for reviving stalled peace talks discussed
Zerbena: Impact of drought on Afghanistan agriculture discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan forces plan counteroffensive in northern provinces: Mohib
-
Latest News5 days ago
At least nine districts fall to Taliban across the country
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban warn all foreign troops must leave by September deadline
-
Latest News3 days ago
US slips out of Bagram silently without notifying new commander
-
Latest News4 days ago
China’s FM urges Washington to work toward solutions
-
Latest News4 days ago
Karzai ‘hopeful’ of better future but calls on China to assist
-
Latest News2 days ago
Badghis governor reports all districts in province have fallen to Taliban
-
Latest News3 days ago
Germany grants 2,400 visas to Afghan employees, relatives