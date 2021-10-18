First consignment of Afghan goods exported under IEA rule

(Last Updated On: October 18, 2021)

Officials of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Monday that the first consignment of commercial goods was exported via transit routes to countries in the region and around the world since their August takeover.

Among goods exported on Monday were onions, potatoes, saffron, figs, dried fruits, and handicrafts, officials said.

“We are trying our best to grow our exports. We are trying to get our products to international markets as was done in the past.

“We coordinate with the private sector and will be ready to help,” said Mawlawi Abdullah Halil, head of Kabul customs department.

Officials also said that the IEA will work hard to strengthen economic ties with neighboring countries.

Afghanistan’s private sector welcomed Monday’s development and said that several new opportunities have emerged for businessmen compared to the past.

“Ministry of Commerce, Chamber of Commerce and Investment wanted to export Afghan products, today we exported products to Australia, India and Holland worth more than one million dollars,” said Amradin Stanikzai, an official.

Economic analysts say that if IEA works with the private sector the current crisis will be resolved soon.