First Chinese aid cargo arrived in Afghanistan

Ariana News

(Last Updated On: April 2, 2020)

The first cargo of healthcare aid provided by China to help prevent the Coronavirus outbreak arrived in Kabul.

The cargo contains masks, other protective gears and oxygen machines. It was received by second vice president Mohammad Sarwar Danish at Hamid Karzai International Airport. Meanwhile, the Chinese ambassador to Kabul says that the gears can meet Afghanistan’s requirements in the fight against the Coronavirus. VP Danish, expressing his concerns over the Coronavirus outbreak, assures that the government has been taking measures against the pandemic

